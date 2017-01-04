Garmin Fenix 5 brings fitness finesse in smaller sizes

Garmin has unveiled a new range of three Fenix smartwatches. For the first time, the Fenix 5 series offers three unique styles and sizes without compromising on the tech and capabilities.

The Fenix 5 has a 47mm case, but a new design that makes it more compact than the previous models. You'll be able to buy it in a selection of styles and colours.

The addition of new QuickFit band design means you'll easily be able to swap the band out for a metal, leather or silicone strap of your choice. There's also a Fenix 5 Sapphire which costs more, but replaces the mineral glass lens with a sapphire lens which is far more scratch resistant.

Garmin also made a Fenix 5S, which is said to be designed for "female adventurers". With its 42mm case it's sleek and smaller than the Fenix 5. It's going to be available in silver, with either a white, turquoise or black silicone band.

Like the 5, it will be available as a Sapphire model, and these will ship in black with a black band, champagne gold with a grey suede band or champagne gold with a metal band. Each Sapphire model comes with an extra silicone band too, for those times you don't want to wreck your fashion-focused strap.

As for the 5X, that's undoubtedly the beast of the bunch. It measures in at 51mm and comes loaded with TOPO US mapping and bespoke cycling and running navigation features and maps.

One of these features lets you put in how far you want to run or ride, and then suggests routes for you, and can show you different points of interest on the way.

You'll also be able to configure the 5X to show you various data snippets on top of the mapping screen so you don't have to interact with the watch during a run or bike ride, and still see both the maps and your stats.

All three watches in the series are designed to be worn all day every day, tracking daily activities, specific workouts and heart rate monitoring. They can be worn as regular, daily smartwatches as well as being custom built for exercising.

All three have a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for measuring altitude and movement as well as GPS and GLONASS for accurate location tracking, even in tough conditions.

They each have batteries to meet those demands too. The Fenix 5 can get up to two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode.

Due to its smaller size, the Fenix 5S has a smaller battery which can still get through eight days in smartwatch mode or 13 hours in GPS mode. The 5X fits in between those two with its 12 days battery life in smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode.

To complement its new range of watches, as well as its existing products, Garmin also announced that more useful apps are landing on its Connect IQ Store.

The Uber ETA app will show the estimated arrival time of a hailed Uber ride on your wrist, once it's been ordered from the mobile app.

There's also a GU Energy Labs data field to remind cyclists through the Edge device when to consume their next GU Energy Gel during races or training sessions.

There's a Strava Live Suffer Score data field for monitoring time spent in different heart rate zones and an AccuWeather Edge Minutecast widgets supplying real-time hyper-local weather updates.

The Fenix 5 series will be available to buy at some point during the first quarter of this year. The Fenix 5 and 5S will cost $599 (around £490), with the 5X and sapphire crystal-coated versions of the 5 and 5S costing $699 (around £570).