Netatmo takes on Nest Protect with its own Smart Smoke Alarm

Netatmo is rapidly building a full range of smart home devices, looking to connect-up many aspects of your home. Joining this list of sensors and home smarts is the Smart Smoke Alarm, which does exactly what it says on the tin.

The Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm is a battery powered device that will connect to your home network, offering not only a local 85dB alarm, but also sending notifications to your smartphone.

You'll be able to install as many Smart Smoke Alarms as you want in your home, meaning you can receive notifications telling you that smoke has been detected in your basement, loft room, scullery or on the back stairs.

While a connected smoke alarm might sound a little over the top, it does mean that you can do something about it if you're out of your house, like check your home camera to see if there actually is a fire, or ask a neighbour to pop in and check if everything is ok.

The Smoke Alarm claimed to last 10 years from its battery and it will self-test to ensure that it's working, sending a weekly report to the smartphone (Android, iOS) app.

Being a connected device from a company that's intent on connecting and monitoring everything in your home environment, the Smart Smoke Alarm is also compatible with IFTTT and Apple's HomeKit, meaning you'll be able to setup actions and recipes, for example turning on the lights if smoke is detected - perhaps even closing your Velux windows.

The Smart Smoke Alarm goes up against the sort of connected features we've previously seen from Nest Protect, Google's own take on the connected smoke alarm.

The Netatmo Smart Smoke Alarm will be available in the second half of 2017. There's no word on pricing, but it does conform to CE and NF standards.