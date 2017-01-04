Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed

Samsung has continued to develop its Quantum Dot technology for its 2017 TV range rather than compete in the OLED sector, highlighting the 100 per cent colour volume of its new picture tech - a first for the manufacturer's televisions - and significantly higher brightness.

The viewing angle has also been improved upon, it claims, something OLED has been traditionally great at and LED less so.

It calls the new tech QLED.

As is the norm for Samsung these days, there will be flat and curved models in different screen sizes and at different price points - although release dates and pricing is yet to be revealed.

Full specifications are also still forthcoming, although it does have a peak brightness of between 1,500 to 2,000 nits. All sets are naturally 4K Ultra HD and have extended smart functionality and apps.

Other major features include picture frame-like wall mounting and only one cable socket on the TV itself, with a separate media box being connected through a single optical cable.

Samsung has also linked the new TV range with its Smart View app for Android and iOS, which can be used as a separate smart remote control. It can even be used as a game controller.

The TV is being shown at CES 2017 and we'll be getting a closer look very soon.