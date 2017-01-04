Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealedPocket-lint
- Development of Quantum Dot tech
- 1,500 - 2,000 nits brightness
- 100 per cent colour volume
Samsung has continued to develop its Quantum Dot technology for its 2017 TV range rather than compete in the OLED sector, highlighting the 100 per cent colour volume of its new picture tech - a first for the manufacturer's televisions - and significantly higher brightness.
The viewing angle has also been improved upon, it claims, something OLED has been traditionally great at and LED less so.
It calls the new tech QLED.
As is the norm for Samsung these days, there will be flat and curved models in different screen sizes and at different price points - although release dates and pricing is yet to be revealed.
- CES 2017: All the announcements, TVs, laptops and more from the show
- Best TVs of CES 2017: What to expect
Full specifications are also still forthcoming, although it does have a peak brightness of between 1,500 to 2,000 nits. All sets are naturally 4K Ultra HD and have extended smart functionality and apps.
Other major features include picture frame-like wall mounting and only one cable socket on the TV itself, with a separate media box being connected through a single optical cable.
Samsung has also linked the new TV range with its Smart View app for Android and iOS, which can be used as a separate smart remote control. It can even be used as a game controller.
The TV is being shown at CES 2017 and we'll be getting a closer look very soon.
Virgin TV V6 box preview: Is Virgin Media's 4K HDR TiVo box a Sky Q beater?
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2016
LG OLED E6 review: The perfect OLED match
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
- LG announces trio of new soundbars including flagship SJ9 with Dolby Atmos support
- New TV tech explained: What do the logos and buzzwords mean?
- LG launches Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology for more accurate colours
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- How to watch Amazon Prime Video on TV: Your complete guide
- Roku tips and tricks: 14 things you probably didn't know you could do
- How to watch Netflix on TV: Your complete guide
- Samsung will introduce Ultra High Quality audio and 4K Blu-ray player at CES
- Which is the best movie streaming box for under £150? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs Chromecast and more
- Lenovo's new Miix 720 2-in-1 is a true Surface Pro 4 competitor
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Samsung enters the era of QLED TV, amazing 2017 models revealed
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: Release date, specs and rumours
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
Comments