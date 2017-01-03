Honor 6X vs Honor 8: What's the difference?

Sub-brand of Huawei, Honor, has announced at CES 2017 that its 6X smartphone will be heading further than just China, with plans for both US and Europe.

The Honor 5X's successor arrives on 4 January starting at £225, but how does it compare to the slightly more expensive Honor 8 and which should you pick? Read on to find out.

Premium designs on both

Honor 6X larger, thicker and heavier

Honor 8 has USB Type-C

The Honor 6X features a metal-frosted finish with 2.5D curved glass, while the Honor 8 has a glossy finish, like the Jet Black iPhone 7, though it too has 2.5D curved glass, meaning both offer premium finishes.

The Honor 6X is larger and heavier than the Honor 8 however, measuring 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2mm and weighing 162g, compared to the Honor 8's 145.5 x 71 x 7.5mm body and 153g weight.

Both have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, positioned beneath the dual rear cameras. The Honor 8 features USB Type-C, while the Honor 6X opts for Micro-USB.

Honor 6X has a larger display by 0.3-inches

Honor 8 has slightly sharper and crisper screen

The Honor 6X has a 5.5-inch LTPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 403ppi.

The Honor 8 has a slightly smaller display at 5.2-inches, though it offers the same technology and resolution. The decrease in size means the Honor 8 has a sharper display on paper however, with a pixel density of 424ppi.

Both have dual rear cameras

Both have 8-megapixel front camera

Honor 8 has higher resolution secondary rear sensor

Both the Honor 6X and the Honor 8 feature dual-lenses for their rear cameras, though they differ in resolutions.

The Honor 6X has a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel front camera. It offers an aperture range between f/0.95 and f/16 and phase detection autofocus for focusing within 0.3-seconds.

The Honor 8 on the other hand, has two 12-megapixel sensors on the rear, like the Huawei P9, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It uses similar technology to the P9, but without the Leica collaboration, with one RGB sensor and one monochrome and the results are good.

Both have octa-core processors

Both have microSD support

Honor 6X has higher battery capacity

Both the Honor 6X and the Honor 8 feature octa-core Kirin processors, though they aren't the same chip. The Honor 6X has the 655 with 3GB of RAM support (in the UK), while the Honor 8 has the 950 and 4GB of RAM support.

The Honor 6X and Honor 8 have 32GB of internal storage, but they also a 64GB option in some regions. All offer microSD support for storage expansion though.

A 3340mAh battery capacity powers the Honor 6X compared to the Honor 8's 3000mAh so where the 6X loses a couple of marks in other areas, it gains a few back in this department.

Both run on Android Marshmallow with Emotion 4.1 UI

Both will likely get Android Nougat

The Honor 6X and Honor 8 both run on Android Marshmallow with the company's Emotion 4.1 user interface over the top.

The Honor 8 is in line to be upgraded to Android Nougat and the Honor 6X will also no doubt receive the update so in terms of software experience, these two devices should be identical.

Honor 6X will cost £225

Honor 8 costs £370

The Honor 6X will go on sale for £225, making it quite a bit cheaper than the Honor 8. The Honor 8 is available now for £370.

The Honor 6X is the cheaper of the two devices being compared here. It also has a larger display, larger battery capacity, similar RAM and storage options and what appears to be a nice, premium design.

The Honor 8 is the slimmer and lighter these two devices however, as well as offering a slightly sharper display and probably a better, more advanced camera.

It looks like you'll get quite a bit for your money with the Honor 6X, but its probably worth considering spending the extra on the Honor 8 if the camera functionality is important to you. We'll update this feature when we have reviewed both devices. For now, you can read our Honor 8 review.