Crazy and wacky gadgets of CES 2017: Connected beds, robots, and more

While the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic concentrate on launching the latest and greatest devices that are sure to enhance and enrich our lives, a number of manufacturers use CES to launch gadgets that aren't, perhaps, 100 per cent with that goal in mind.

In the past, CES has offered gems like a belt that loosens itself the more you eat, a fork that will tell you you are eating too quickly, an umbrella that would tell you it was about to rain, and supposedly next big thing in personal transportation that never happened.

CES 2017 is no different, with a number of companies launching gadgets that will make you laugh and cry rather than reach for your credit card. Yep, these are the wacky, crazy, or just down right bonkers gadgets of CES 2017.

How about a cute robot that follows you around the house, or maybe a bed that warms your toes when you get in it, before raising your head when it detects you start to snore?

We'll be adding to this article as we discover more wonderful, magical, marvellous gadgets.

Created by French company Dring, the smart cane is designed to detect any unusual situation like falling over or lower activity and then automatically alert carers and family, without any action from the user, if needed.

Whatever you think of your bed, this bed is "smarter". Not only will it warm your feet to help you fall asleep faster, but it will also detect when you are snoring and adjust the mattress to create the ideal position while you sleep to make you stop.

If that wasn't enough it will also adjust the hardness of the mattress as you toss and turn to help give you the best night's sleep while even going as far to wake you when you are sleeping your lightest.

If you like the idea of Amazon Echo but are frustrated that it's not in every room of your house, Kuri is probably the gadget for you, maybe.

It's a small cute robot that looks like its escaped Pixar's Wall-e (the design lead used to work at Pixar) and will follow you around the house so you can bark orders at it any any point. In return it will look cute, blink its eyes at you, control your gadgets via IFTT, let you check on your house with its built in HD camera, and even read your kids a bedtime story if you're stuck in the office.