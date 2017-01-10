Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Specs, release date and rumours

Motorola has changed hands more times than a used car in recent years, skipping over to Google and then to Lenovo where it currently resides.

With future phones carrying the Moto branding - and a shake-up on 2016 introducing the Moto Z family, we're left wondering exactly what the next Moto handset might be.

We've been keeping track of the rumours surrounding the next Moto phone, which has seen a healthy number of leaks.

There's some confusion as to what the next Moto handset might be. The Moto G was updated in mid-2016, the Moto Z was launched in summer (although it didn't escape the US until November 2016). Meanwhile the Moto X dropped off the radar. It's still available from Motorola, but hasn't been updated since 2015, leading many to believe that the next launch will be the reintroduction of the Moto X.

TechDroider reported that it isn't the Moto X, but it has the codename Cedric and is the XT1670. Then a device of the same/similar design appeared on a Romanian website, reported as the XT1685, and called the Moto G5 Plus. Therefore, it seems safe to assume that the devices we've seen leaking are in fact versions of the Moto G5.

Fortunately, we know a lot about the design of the next Moto phone because it unceremoniously leaked in a couple of murky hands-on photos. The handset doesn't have the Moto Z's contact pins, so we can assume that it won't support Moto Mods.

The photos appear to show a device with a metal build, but there's no telling what the rear panel is made from and it could easily be plastic in a metal frame and all painted the same colour.

Expanding on the design leaks, Android Authority teamed up with @onleaks to produce renders of the handset, revealing what looks like some leading edge chamfer and a nice curve to the back. These renders matched the design of a prototype Moto G5 Plus offered for sale, so we're pretty certain that this is what will be released.

It's been suggested that it will come in silver and gold colours and the dimensions given in this latest rendering are 150 x 73.8 x 8.4mm, although we've also seen a black version leak too.

When this device first appeared it was suggested that it would have a 5.5-inch display. Lenovo has previously said that it wouldn't make devices smaller than 5.5-inch, so that makes sense.

The prototype listed for sale as the G5 Plus claims to have a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 401ppi. Both the G4 and G4 Plus also offered a 5.5-inch full HD display, so this fits a predictable picture.

This display also appears to be flat - there's no 2.5D glass or curved edges or anything else.

The Moto G5 Plus is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with 4GB RAM. The version offered for sale has 32GB of storage and we're guessing that Moto Maker upgrade version might be available too, as well as microSD card support. If those are the specs for the G5 Plus, we'd guess that the standard G5 would knock this down a level, but currently there's no confirmation of that.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the front which seems to be less like the odd square version that was on the Moto G4 Plus, and more like the iterations we've seen from Samsung or HTC. We're assuming it's not a button, just a touch pad, as it's pictured with Android's touch controls on the screen above it in one of the leaked shots.

There's a 3.5mm headphone socket - so it doesn't lose it like the Moto Z - but it also seems that the Moto G5 uses Micro-USB, rather than the newer, neater, USB Type-C, which would be an odd decision. We're expecting most handsets to shift to USB Type-C in 2017, although keeping the legacy connection might just be to keep costs down.

The Moto G5 Plus offered for sale was said to have a 3050mAh battery. That's close to the 2016 models so sounds reasonable enough. You can expect fast charging, as it's supported by the Qualcomm chipsets.

Around the back, this Moto handset used the same sort of design as the Moto Z for the camera, with a large round bump, housing both the lens and the flash module.

The Moto G4 rocked a range of camera options - 8MP, 13MP, 16MP - and we'd expect different Moto G5 handsets to do the same. The first confirmation we have for the camera is that the G5 Plus will offer a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

There's little other information, at the moment, about what the Moto G5 might offer in terms of photography.

The Moto G5 Plus has had a significant leak and the specs appear to fit with what we'd expect. With the name attached to the design that we've seen rendered and leaked before, it adds some confidence that this is what Moto has in store for us.

We suspect this handset could be launched around the time of MWC 2017, although Motorola's launch pathways haven't always been clear: there's been US exclusives, delays in international availability, as well as the tendency to launch devices via a small event, or with no fanfare at all. With Moto firmly on the Lenovo map, however, we can't help feeling that Lenovo will want to have something new to display on the MWC show floor.

Time will reveal all and we suspect there will be a lot more leaking before launch day.