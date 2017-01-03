This is Samsung Family Hub 2.0: This time it's personal

This is Samsung Family Hub 2.0: This time it's personalSamsung
- Expanded range of Family Hub refrigerators
- Family members can create their own personal profiles
- Greater integration with third party apps
Samsung introduced the first generation of "smart" fridges at CES 2016 and this year its back with an even bigger lineup as part of its Family Hub 2.0 series. The number of fridges in the range has risen from four to 10 and comprise 3-door, 4-door and 4-door Flex models.
As with the previous generation, all new Family Hub 2.0 refrigerators can show you what's inside by way of internal cameras so you don't even have the open the door to see what you need to buy on your weekly shop.
The Family Hub 2.0 fridges give you access to the Groceries by MasterCard app to order food through, as well as AllRecipes to find cooking inspiration and show a recipe on the built-in 21.5-inch display.
But a brand new feature for the new models is a redesigned user interface and the ability for each family member to create their very own personal profile with an avatar. Each profile has its own digital bulletin board where you can share photos, calendars and memos by connecting through the Family Hub app for smartphones.
Samsung has also added support for more apps including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Grubhub, Glympse and Ring and can understand voice commands to deliver news updates, weather and add products to a shopping list.
