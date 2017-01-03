Lenovo's new Miix 720 2-in-1 is a true Surface Pro 4 competitor

Lenovo has taken the wraps of its next 2-in-1 and, if the spec sheet is anything to go by, the Miix 720 will be a true competitor to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Lenovo’s promise is that now you’ll be able to take any kind of work - no matter how demanding - anywhere with this powerful tablet/laptop crossover.

This latest 2-in-1 is loaded with Windows 10 (Home or Pro), has a 12-inch screen and a detachable full-size keyboard with a touchpad included in the starting price of $999 (roughly £815).

Its portability is a key attraction here, with metal alloy chassis measuring just 14.6mm thin (including the keyboard) and weighing just 1.1kg, it shouldn’t ever feel a burden to lug around in your messenger bag.

There's also a kickstand, complete with a "watch band hinge" on the back capable of adjusting to up to 150 degrees. Despite its portability, there’s plenty of power on the inside too.

That 12 inch display up front boasts a resolution of 2,880x1,920 (or QuadHD+) and is powered by the latest 7th gen Intel Core i7 processors in the highest specced version.

In the maxed out tablet you’ll also get 16GB RAM and a 1TB solid state drive, although that will cost considerably more than the $999 starting price. It also has Intel HD Integrated Graphics 620.

As well as that, there’s the infrared camera up top for use with Windows Hello, allowing you to unlock the tablet just by looking at it, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back.

There’s also a Thunderbolt 3 port which can support up to two external displays, and supports up to 4K resolutions. Being Thunderbolt 3 means it can support data transfer speeds up to 40GBps, so it can easily keep up with the fastest external storage available. Other ports include one USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, microSD slot and an audio jack.

All this comes with a battery which Lenovo claims will get you up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge, although we suspect actual real life usage will deplete the capacity a little sooner than that.

As for the backlit keyboard, Lenovo boasts that it will be accurate and feel good thanks to the 1.5mm key travel. And, of course, you can remove it whenever you like and just use the touchscreen on the tablet, plus the optional Active Pen 2 stylus.

This new Active Pen 2 has over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, which is double what the first generation model had, and will be available to buy from February for just $60 (roughly £50).

The tablet itself won't be available to buy until the beginning of April though, which may just be enough time for Microsoft to launch its Surface Pro 5.