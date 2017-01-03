Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual reality

Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual realityWindows Central
- Due to be released "later this year"
- Should cost less than $400
- No need for external cameras and sensors
Windows announced it would be venturing into virtual reality during its Creators Update event and gave a list of hardware partners. One of them was Lenovo and at CES 2017, the company has shown off its new VR headset, albeit in prototype and as yet unnamed form.
- Microsoft will release VR headsets with the Windows 10 Creators Update
- CES 2017: All the announcements to expect from the show
From the pictures, Lenovo's headset looks similar to the PlayStation VR. It uses a design that puts the majority of weight on the forehead to suspend the viewing area in front of your eyes, rather than strap it to your face. Lenovo says the final model should weigh around 350g, which when compared to the HTC Vive, which weighs nearly 200g more, Lenovo's headset could be incredibly comfortable.
Inside the headset there's two 1440 x 1440 OLED screens, which should in theory give the headset a higher resolution than both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. And because the headset runs on the Windows Holographic platform, it can deliver room-scale VR, without the need for any external cameras or sensors. Instead, Lenovo's headset has front-mounted cameras to pick up depth information.
Lenovo has said it won't be making any motion controllers to use with the headset, but you'll be able to use an Xbox controller or any third-party one that works with Windows Holographic, more of which should arrive during the year.
We're not sure exactly when to expect to see Lenovo's VR headset on store shelves, but the company says it will be out "later this year" and should cost "less than $400" making it one headset to keep your eyes on.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Google Daydream View review: A Pixel-perfect VR experience?
- Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual reality
- Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and more
- HTC Vive tips & tricks: How to set it up and solve any issues
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
- Oculus Rooms and Parties explained: How does Facebook see us being social in VR?
- Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch
- Google launches Daydream View in new colours other than slate grey
- Oculus Rift owners will get Xbox One game streaming in December
- Google is now letting you see the entire world in VR from the comfort of your home
- Immerse yourself in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with VR viewers
- CES 2017: All the announcements to expect from the show
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cutoff
- Best smartphones of CES 2017: What to expect
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- New Samsung Galaxy A series to fill gap until Galaxy S8, spec and release date revealed
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Dell unveils XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2017
- Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker
- LG launches Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology for more accurate colours
Comments