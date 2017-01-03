Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual reality

Windows announced it would be venturing into virtual reality during its Creators Update event and gave a list of hardware partners. One of them was Lenovo and at CES 2017, the company has shown off its new VR headset, albeit in prototype and as yet unnamed form.

From the pictures, Lenovo's headset looks similar to the PlayStation VR. It uses a design that puts the majority of weight on the forehead to suspend the viewing area in front of your eyes, rather than strap it to your face. Lenovo says the final model should weigh around 350g, which when compared to the HTC Vive, which weighs nearly 200g more, Lenovo's headset could be incredibly comfortable.

Inside the headset there's two 1440 x 1440 OLED screens, which should in theory give the headset a higher resolution than both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. And because the headset runs on the Windows Holographic platform, it can deliver room-scale VR, without the need for any external cameras or sensors. Instead, Lenovo's headset has front-mounted cameras to pick up depth information.

Lenovo has said it won't be making any motion controllers to use with the headset, but you'll be able to use an Xbox controller or any third-party one that works with Windows Holographic, more of which should arrive during the year.

We're not sure exactly when to expect to see Lenovo's VR headset on store shelves, but the company says it will be out "later this year" and should cost "less than $400" making it one headset to keep your eyes on.