Misfit Vapor smartwatch brings heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and waterproofing

Misfit has announced Vapor, its first touchscreen smartwatch, at CES 2017. The wearable is the company's most advanced yet, offering standard fitness and sleep tracking, along with optical heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and standalone music functionality.

As with other Misfit trackers like the Ray, the Vapor will measure steps taken, calories burned, distance travelled and indicate light or restful sleep, syncing all the data with the Misfit app. Where the Vapor differs is it will also offer elevation data and it is the only Misfit device to feature a heart rate monitor.

The built-in GPS and standalone music functionality also mean users will be able to track a run, for example, and listen to music without the need to bring their phone out with them.

The Vapor smartwatch is water resistant up to 50-metres and has a 44mm stainless steel case that comes in Jet Black or Rose Gold colour options with interchangeable straps. There is a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display, surrounded by a touch bezel that allows users to browse watchfaces, applications and respond to notifications without interfering with the content on the main display.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor runs Vapor's show, accompanied by 4GB of memory for storing music, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Misfit says the Vapor has a two-day battery life, which is charged via a magnetic charging cradle like many of the Fossil smartwatches.

The Misfit Vapor smartwatch will be available "later this year" for $199, though no specific date has been detailed.