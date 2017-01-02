Whoa! Is Nissan about to add Microsoft Cortana to its cars?Pocket-lint
You may be sick of CES news already, even though the week has only started, but we promise you Nissan's latest tease is worth your time.
Okay, so Microsoft has said it is opening up Cortana so that third-party companies can release devices with the assistant. Harman Kardon has already teased a Cortana-enabled speaker, which we're assuming will function a lot like Google Home and Amazon Echo, two smart speakers with their own always-on, voice-activated assistants. Now, Nissan - the car maker - is teasing it's first product with Cortana.
Nissan took to Twitter on Monday to strongly hint that Cortana will be a part of its 5 January keynote at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company didn't provide any other details, so we can only assume what's coming, and our imaginations are running wild. Keep in mind Microsoft recently brought Skype for Business to Volvo's 90 cars, and Volvo is interested in bringing Cortana to its cars.
In other words, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Microsoft wants not only smart devices but also cars leveraging its assistant. If Volvo is exploring the possibility, Nissan probably is as well. We should know more in a few days.
Pocket-lint will be on the show-floor to bring you hands-on reviews and the latest as it happens.
Three days until #Nissan's keynote at #CES2017! (Just ask #Cortana to remind you…) Catch it on @Twitter or @YouTube: https://t.co/yre8W4jf8F pic.twitter.com/ZMfs4xCem9— Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) January 2, 2017
Whoa! Is Nissan about to add Microsoft Cortana to its cars?
Peugeot 308 GTi review: Five door with added ooh la la
Best Cars of CES 2017: What to expect
Kia Sorento review: The savvy seven-seater
- Whoa! Is Nissan about to add Microsoft Cortana to its cars?
- Peugeot 308 GTi review: Five door with added ooh la la
- Best Cars of CES 2017: What to expect
- Kia Sorento review: The savvy seven-seater
- Tesla prices are going up because Brexit
- What is Google Waymo and when can you expect the first cars?
- This is what Google's new self-driving Chrysler minivans look like
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40 review: The retro-inspired hot hatch
- You could hail a self-driving Uber the next time you're in San Francisco
- Are futuristic self-driving cars already a thing of the past? Google stops development
- LG launches Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology for more accurate colours
- HTC Ocean Note could be called the U Ultra
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Dell unveils XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2017
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- New Samsung Galaxy A series to fill gap until Galaxy S8, spec and release date revealed
- Best smartwatches to look forward to in 2017
- Acer Swift 7 review: Has Acer finally cracked high-end laptop design?
- How to ensure you don’t crack your phone screen tips and tricks
- BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cutoff
Comments