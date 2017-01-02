BlackBerry users get reprieve from WhatsApp cutoff

Although WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available, it will stop working for several users in the new year.

Early last year, WhatsApp announced it would end support by late 2016 for WhatsApp Messenger on the following mobile platforms: BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, Nokia Symbian S60, Android 2.1 and Android 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS/iOS 6.

Now, in a quiet update to that same announcement, WhatsApp has confirmed it will extend support for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, and Nokia Symbian S60 until 30 June 2017. The company previously said it needed to begin focusing efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use - rather than all the different niche platforms that WhatsApp had supported since launch in 2009.

While BlackBerry and Nokia users have been spared from the initial cutoff date and now get to use WhatsApp for another six months, anyone with an iPhone 3GS or a device running iOS 6, Windows Phone 7, or Android 2.1 and 2.2 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

It's not yet clear when the app is dropping support for older phone platforms, but the company had said it would do so by the end of 2016. Since it's now 2017, we're assuming WhatsApp has already been rendered unusable for users on those aging platforms.