Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker

Lenovo is taking CES by storm, as usual.

The company has announced a bunch of new products - including a new Alexa-powered Smart Assistant speaker - ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it'll be putting the goods on display and revealing all their details in full. Pocket-lint will also be there to bring you hands-on reviews and the latest.

Lenovo Smart Assistant

First up, Lenovo made a speaker loaded with its own digital personal assistant powered by Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services. It can conduct web searches, play music, create lists, calendar reminders, and more. And because it uses Alexa's smarts, it's supposed to get better the more you use it. It can also control Lenovo smart home devices as well as third-party devices. The Lenovo Smart Assistant, which will be available in grey, green, or orange finishes, features eight 360-degree far-field microphones. You can also get a grey Harman Kardon edition for a more premium audio experience.

Lenovo Smart Assistant will be available from May 2017 for $129.99

Harman Kardon Edition will be available from May 2017 for $179.99

Here are the other products Lenovo is debuting at CES this year...

Legion Y720 and Y520 gaming laptops

Lenovo's new Legion brand hopes to attract gamers with the new Legion Y720 laptop and Lenovo Legion Y520 laptop. They feature the latest Nvidia graphics, Dolby Atmos sound, seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors, and 16 GB DDR4 memory. The Y720 laptop specifically uses GeForce GTX 1060 graphics to be VR-ready (just plug a VR headset into the HDMI port), and it has an UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS anti-glare display. It also comes with the option of an integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver in order to support four controllers simultaneously, as well as an optional RGB keyboard. The Y520 comes with an optional red backlit keyboard.

Legion Y720 Laptop will be available from April 2017, starting at $1,399.99

Legion Y520 Laptop will be available from February 2017, starting at $899.99

ThinkPad Carbon, Yoga, and Tablet

Next, we have the next generation of ThinkPad X1 products. The 2017 version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which is available in black or a new silver colour, is a 14-inch notebook with a 13-inch form factor and 2.5-pound weight. It features a 14-inch IPS display, 15 hours of battery life, Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint sensor with a dedicated chip. Lenovo also updated the ThinkPad X1 Yoga with a new metallic silver color. It's a 14-inch notebook with an OLED screen. And finally, there's the ThinkPad X1 Tablet, a 2-in-1 that offers modularity. You can extend battery life via a port expansion, for instance, or do proper integrated projection.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available from February 2017, starting at $1,349

ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available from February 2017, starting at $1,499.

ThinkPad X1 Tablet will be available from March 2017, starting at $949

Miix 720 and Active Pen 2

Finally, Lenovo announced the Miix 720 Windows PC that features a 12-inch QHD+ display, touchpad-enabled keyboard, seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and Thunderbolt 3 ports. All you have to do is remove the keyboard to transform the Miix 720, which will be available in gold or gray colours, into a touchscreen tablet. It comes with a 150-degree kickstand so you can easily adjust it to your preferred viewing. It also works with the new Active Pen 2 and uses an integrated infrared camera to enable Windows Hello facial recognition.

Miix 720 (keyboard) will be available from April 2017, starting at $999.99

Active Pen 2 will be available from February 2017 for $59.99

There's no word yet on UK availability for any of the above products.