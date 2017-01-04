Panasonic Lumix GX800 is the cutest, most compact, G series camera around

Panasonic is launching a number of cameras fresh for 2017, with the new Lumix GH5 leading the charge and this, the GX800, winning the prize for the cutest interchangeable lens camera around.

Announced at CES 2017, the new GX800 sits in the same sort of space as the GF models, with early leaks suggesting this model might be called the GF9. Lumix fans will be able to logically trace the naming logic from GX8 to GX80 to GX800, each getting smaller as it adds a zero to the name.

The new GX800 is the most affordable Lumix G mirrorless interchangeable lens camera at £499.99 and that includes the 12-32mm collapsible lens. To add appeal, this dinky CSC comes in silver, black, tan and orange colours.

For that you have a camera that's almost pocketable, but still fully-loaded. There's a 16-megapixel sensor at its heart with no low pass filter, there's a tiltable 3-inch 1040k-dot display on the back that flips all the way up to put the camera into selfie mode so you can shoot yourself.

There's 4K video capture on board, as well as 4K Photo, the system that will let you shoot 8-megapixel photos at 30fps to make sure you get the perfect moment from a moving subject. There's a range of features you don't get, like a viewfinder, but there's still a lot crammed into this compact package.

Available from March 2017, we've already had the chance to play with the Lumix GX800 briefly, so be sure you check out our first impressions.