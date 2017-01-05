Google Tango gets another phone in the Asus ZenFone AR

Google Tango gets another phone in the Asus ZenFone ARAsus
- 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display
- Support for Google Daydream as well
Asus officially unveiled the ZenFone AR during its press conference at CES 2017, despite Qualcomm accidentally leaking details about the phone just days before.
The ZenFone AR is the world's first smartphone to be able to support both Google Tango augmented reality and Google Daydream mobile virtual reality. It also lays claim to being the thinnest Tango-enabled smartphone. However, considering it only has competition in the Lenovo Phab2 Pro, we're not surprised. The Phab2 Pro is the world's first phone to support Google Tango, but it doesn't support Google Daydream.
Nevertheless, Asus has achieved the feat by producing a TriCam system which comprises three camera modules: a 23-megapixel main camera, a motion-tracking camera and a depth-sensing camera. The TriCam system is what's needed to be able to support Tango augmented reality and tasks such as indoor navigation and AR games. The TriCam system is arrayed in such a way that enables it to take up minimal space in the phone, thus making it incredibly slim.
The ZenFone AR runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which is said to be optimised for Tango and is supported by 8GB RAM, a first for any smartphone. Adorning the front is a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display which should do wonders for virtual reality and a new five-magnet speaker aims to back it up with immersive audio.
Other specs include 32/64/128 or 256GB of internal storage with a microSD slot for further expansion, a 3300mAh battery and 8MP front-facing camera and a 3.5mm headphone port.
Asus hasn't said how much the ZenFone AR will cost when it's released, but it should go on sale sometime in Q2 2017.
