Asus ZenFone AR leak reveals it to be second Tango phone - see it here

Asus ZenFone AR leak reveals it to be second Tango phone - see it hereEvleaks
Qualcomm prematurely announced the new ZenFone AR on Monday - ahead of its official unveiling during Asus' event at CES.
Evleaks quickly followed Qualcomm's slip up with front and back press shots of the upcoming smartphone, which is being marketed as the second handset to support Google's Tango platform. The first phone, the Lenovo PHAB2 Pro, was announced in June. Tango-equipped devices can leverage augmented reality, 3D mapping, and more - as the software basically adds a virtual layer to the smartphone's camera.
According to Qualcomm's press release, which GSMArena spotted after it was presumably posted early, the ZenFone AR will not only come with Tango but also Daydream VR support, allowing it to take advantage of Google's new mobile VR platform. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor as well. Specs, pricing, and other availability details weren't revealed in any of these new leaks.
However, we should know more soon. Asus has an event scheduled for 4 January at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the latest as it happens.
