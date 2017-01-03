Polar gives a new meaning to wearables with Team Pro Shirt

Fitness tracking expert Polar has used CES 2017 to unveil a new kind of wearable in the Team Pro Shirt. The Team Pro Shirt is, as the name suggests, a piece of clothing but has a heart rate monitor embedded into the fabric by way of two thin heart rate capture points and a GPS tracking sensor in the collar.

Polar's reasoning for designing the Team Pro Shirt is to eliminate the need for a bulky chest strap and heart rate monitor module, although you will still need an iPad nearby to track data in real time.

Polar has designed the Team Pro Shirt, which is a sleeveless base layer, to be used by professional athletes and in team sports. It can send metric data to Polar's Team Pro system for iPad, so coaches can view individual heart rates to see which team members are putting more or less effort it, or if anyone is struggling with a training routine.

A separate sensor can be found in the collar and this can provide further information such as speed, distance travelled and acceleration. Coaches can combine data from the Shirt as well as other Polar connected wearables such as the V800, M600, M400 and M200 watches to track sleeping habits and recovery times and view all the data in the Team Pro System.

The Polar Team Pro Shirt will be available from May in light grey and in sizes from small - extra large.