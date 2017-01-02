This is the first official image of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell has already confirmed it would be releasing a new 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13 this year and it should be officially unveiled at CES 2017 this week. Fortunately, we already know what it will look like thanks to a leaked image on Dell's Canadian website. The image confirms much of what we already expected, a similar design to the current XPS 13, but with a foldable screen so you can use it as a laptop, or as a big-screen tablet.

The 2017 XPS 13 retains the near bezel-free display of the current model, and is expected to have similar specs, including a dual-core Kaby Lake processor.

We're already big fans of the current model, praising it's standout display and powerful performance. Here's hoping the new 2-in-1 model can be even better.

Windows Central speaks of a refresh of the XPS 15 as well, which is said to come with 4GB RAM, quad-core Kaby Lake processor and biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint scanner. It's not clear if the 13-inch model will also get the extra level of security, but with CES 2017 just hours away, we don't have long to find out.