This is the first official image of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1Dell
- Foldable screen
- Dual-core Kaby Lake processor likely
- CES 2017 reveal
Dell has already confirmed it would be releasing a new 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13 this year and it should be officially unveiled at CES 2017 this week. Fortunately, we already know what it will look like thanks to a leaked image on Dell's Canadian website. The image confirms much of what we already expected, a similar design to the current XPS 13, but with a foldable screen so you can use it as a laptop, or as a big-screen tablet.
The 2017 XPS 13 retains the near bezel-free display of the current model, and is expected to have similar specs, including a dual-core Kaby Lake processor.
We're already big fans of the current model, praising it's standout display and powerful performance. Here's hoping the new 2-in-1 model can be even better.
Windows Central speaks of a refresh of the XPS 15 as well, which is said to come with 4GB RAM, quad-core Kaby Lake processor and biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint scanner. It's not clear if the 13-inch model will also get the extra level of security, but with CES 2017 just hours away, we don't have long to find out.
Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy now
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today
This is the first official image of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
- This is the first official image of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
- Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy now
- Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
- Windows 10 desktop apps are coming to mobile thanks to collaboration with Qualcomm
- Microsoft sets a date for Build 2017 developer conference
- Apple MacBook Pro Touch Bar: What can it do and what apps are supported?
- Google Featured Photos puts those Chromecast screensavers on Macs
- Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- Google is bringing Android apps to four more Chromebook models
- New Samsung Galaxy A series to fill gap until Galaxy S8, spec and release date revealed
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- HTC Ocean Note could be called the U Ultra
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- This is the first official image of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
- Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Best dieting apps: 8 apps to help you lose weight
- Best budgeting apps: 7 apps to take control of your finances
- Best iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus cases: Treat your new Apple devices
Comments