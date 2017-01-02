HTC Ocean Note could be called the U Ultra

We're just over one week away from HTC's 'For U' product launch event, where we're expecting to see three new smartphones unveiled. The family of phones is currently codenamed Ocean and is said to comprise the Ocean Master, Ocean Smart and Ocean Note.

The Ocean Note has been receiving the most publicity in recent days, with many predicting it will be a phablet style device to fill the gap the Galaxy Note 7 once filled. Now, a proper model name for the phone has been rumoured, the HTC U Ultra. It certainly fits in with the 'For U' event name, and could mean the entire family of phones will be called U.

Got it from an unverified source but I put that here anyway... ????#HTC Ocean Note = HTC U Ultra = 6" display = no 3.5mm Jack... — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) 31 December 2016

The rumour has been spread by Twitter user @OnLeaks, who cites an unverified source for the information. OnLeaks also says the U Ultra will have a 6-inch display and no 3.5mm headphone jack. It's not the first time we've got wind the U Ultra will ditch the headphone jack, as Taiwanese news outlet ePrice says it will use USB Type-C for audio instead.

The HTC U Ultra should also come with a new Sense Touch UI that has been shown off in a leaked video, which relies on gestures and touch to navigate and could make a strong case for edge-to-edge displays.

The HTC 'For U' event will be held on 12 January, we'll bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it.