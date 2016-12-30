Best Cars of CES 2017: What to expect

Considering CES is a consumer electronics show, it's literally what CES stands for, you may wonder what business cars have turning up at the show. But of course nowadays, cars can have more technology in them than your average home. Whether it be electric power, in car entertainment or self-driving modes, modern cars are packed to the brim with tech.

But what innovations have the car manufacturers come up with for 2017? We've taken a look at what to expect from the 2017 CES in January.

German car giant BMW will be in attendance at CES, but rather than bring along a new car, the company will be showing off a new in-car control concept. It's called the HoloActive Touch system, which is a free-floating display that responds to gestures from the driver. It's a development of gesture-controlled technology that debuted in 2014, this new version relies on much simpler gestures and doesn't require you to touch the control interface.

New car company Faraday Future has previously tweeted it will "unveil the future" at CES 2017 with a new electric car. However in the last week two of the company's top executives have left the company, with one of them saying the car isn't ready for it's Las Vegas reveal. We'll have to wait and see if the new car will make an appearance.

Hyundai will focus on electric power at CES 2017, choosing to demonstrate "future technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, health care, personal mobility and eco-friendly transportation"

Volkswagen's CES press conference will discuss how the company plans to let drivers become more integrated with their cars. VW already has an App Connect service that lets you connect virtually any smartphone, but CES 2017 will introduce Volkswagen User-ID, a service that will take interaction "a major step further".

VW's I.D. electric vehicle will also be shown off for the first time in America at the show. It's in a concept stage at the moment, but plans to offer an autonomous driving option.