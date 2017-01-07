Best cars of CES 2017: All the major automotive announcements from the show

Considering CES is a consumer electronics show, you may wonder what business cars have turning up at the show.

Nowadays cars can have more technology in them than your average home. Whether it be electric power, in-car entertainment or self-driving/autonomous capabilities, modern cars are packed to the brim with tech.

But what innovations have the car manufacturers come up with for 2017? We've taken a look at what to expect from the 2017 CES in January.

German car giant BMW will be in attendance at CES, but rather than bring along a new car, the company will be showing off a new in-car control concept.

It's called the HoloActive Touch system, which is a free-floating display that responds to gestures from the driver. It's a development of gesture-controlled technology that debuted in 2014. This new version relies on much simpler gestures and doesn't require you to touch the control interface.

New car company Faraday Future had previously tweeted it would "unveil the future" at CES. And the company delivered on that promise by introducing the FF 91 - an all-electric car that looks like it belongs on Mars.

The FF 91 can go from 0-60mph in a staggering 2.39 seconds, thanks to its all-electric 1,050bhp power unit. It has a maximum range of between 378 and 435 miles, and it can fully refill its depleted battery cells within an hour.

We'll have to wait until 2018 for road vehicles. If, that is, they ever materialise.

The biggest Ford announcement at CES was that it will introduce the Amazon Alexa voice control system to its cars. That's a big deal for Amazon, which had made significant in-roads in getting its service into, well, pretty much everything.

That's not all, though. Ford is also committed to self-driving cars and brought its latest version of its Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle to Las Vegas. The latest model has more processing power than before and improvements to the sensors mean it is far more aware of its surroundings.

Hyundai went all-out in its "Mobility Vision" concept. The idea is the meeting of smart home with smart self-driving car. Think of the car like a piece of furniture that connects to your home through some kind of doorway. You'd never need to step outside again. All sounds a bit too sci-fi for us.

In addition, the Hyundai Ioniq made an appearance in self-driving form.

Hey Cortana! Yep, Nissan's big announcement was that it will introduce Microsoft's Cortana into its vehicles. It's like battle of the voice-assistants, what with Alexa also making its way into Ford.

Toyota wasn't holding back at CES by any measure, introducing the Concept-i - a from-the-ground-up concept vehicle complete with its own artificial intelligence agent, called Yui.

And because Yui is an AI agent it will learn about your habits and can even communicate using in-car lighting, sound and touch. This isn't just a question-and-answer voice assistant.

First unveiled in Paris, the all-electric Volkswagen ID concept made its way to US shores for the first time. The big addition here is its plans to be offered as an autonomous driving option.

VW also discussed how the company plans to let drivers become more integrated with their cars. VW already has an App Connect service that lets you connect virtually to any smartphone, but future service Volkswagen User-ID will take interaction "a major step further", says the company.

We've been following Audi for some time in its ongoing advances in autonomous driving. At CES the company announced its partnership with Nvidia to deliver the next stages of its self-driving cars, which are stepping into artificial intelligence territory.

Audi's German rival Mercedes-Benz also announced a partnership with Nvidia and its AI Car Platform. The two have a bold goal: the field an artificially intelligent car onto the roads within the next 12-months. Which might sound like a rush job, but the companies have been working together for over a year already.

AI cars are coming!

Slightly silly name, definitely silly looks, but a lot of heart: the Honda NeuV is the company's ride-sharing concept car. Its acronym-like name (pronounced "new-vee") stands for New Electric Urban Vehicle.

The two-seater may be small, but it has huge potential. It's designed to pick up and drop off passengers when its owner isn't using it, meaning it can earn its owner money without impacting the environment negatively. Clever.