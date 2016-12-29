ZTE Blade V8 mid-range phone fully revealed in leaked pics, specs

Remember when only the high-end phones had dual cameras on the back?

Well, it looks like affordable phones will soon sport the feature, too. Chinese phone-maker ZTE is reportedly givings its upcoming Blade V8 dual rear cameras. Leaked images of the affordable handset, which will be made official at CES 2017 in Las Vegas next month, showed up on a Russian site (via GSMArena) Thursday. They revealed that the phone has a brushed metal body and 5.2-inch 1080p touchscreen with 2.5D glass.

Specifications also leaked out alongside the new photos. It appears the phone will feature an embedded fingerprint scanner in the Home button underneath the display. It'll also have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 435 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. As for those rear sensors, expect 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel resolutions. And all this will be packed into a 7.7mm-thick frame.

The Blade V8 will run Android 7.0 Nougat with ZTE's MiFavor UI 4.0. It'll available in many colors, including pink. We'll know more about pricing and availability in a couple weeks, but expect it to cost $399 or less.