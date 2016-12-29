Samsung may turns its hand to wireless in-ear headphones for Galaxy S8

We've seen it time and time again, Samsung and Apple being in constant competition with one another. Where one goes, the other tends to follow, or go one better. Apple has recently released the AirPods, a pair of wireless in-ears with a proprietary W1 chip that lets them instantly connect to an iPhone or iPad.

Now, fresh rumours are suggesting Samsung will produce its own pair of wireless in-ear headphones. It's not clear if they will be bundled with the phone, or sold separately.

The S8 is expected to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, like the iPhone 7, and use USB Type-C for audio instead. USB Type-C audio should allow for higher quality audio to be passed through a wired connection. But because it will use USB C, you won't be able to connect your current headphones, so you'll either have to get a pair that will use the bespoke connection, or get a wireless Bluetooth pair.

There's a slight chance the new in-ears will use Harman audio technology following Samsung's acquisition earlier this year for $8 billion, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Other features, such as one to rival Apple's W1 chip, haven't been confirmed either, but hopefully we'll hear more details around MWC in February.