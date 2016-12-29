Super Mario Run for Android is coming, pre-registration now open

Super Mario Run for Android is coming, pre-registration now openPocket-lint
Having spent the last two weeks as an iOS exclusive, Super Mario Run is about to launch on Android. The pre-registration page has now gone live on the Google Play Store, so you can be notified as soon as it lands. There's no exact launch date given, but we suspect it will be sometime after 15 January, one month after the iOS launch.
In its first few days on the App Store, Super Mario Run quickly became one of the most popular games ever to hit the iPhone, and was also one of the top 10 grossing apps for a little while.
In its first four days, the app was downloaded 40 million times, and has since passed the 50 million mark. It's since started dropping down the top grossing lists, but that's expected given that it only has a single in-app purchase available.
The Android version will be identical feature-wise to the iPhone app, requiring internet connectivity at all times to play the game. It will be a free download initially offering three stages, with a single in-app purchase to unlock the rest of the levels.
You'll be able to play the World Tour mode to complete and unlock levels, or play Toad Rally, trying to beat other players' scores to win different coloured toads to bring to your kingdom. There are un-lockable bonus levels, characters and buildings.
Super Mario Run became big news earlier this year when it was announced at Apple's iPhone 7 launch event. It's the first time Nintendo has launched one of its popular game characters in a mobile game, after what seems like years of consumers hoping and praying for it.
While it seems it was initially very popular, we're yet to see if it will prove to be a long-term success, and whether or not there are many more smartphone users out there willing to stump up the cash for the full game.
