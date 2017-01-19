Super Mario Run for Android confirmed for March, pre-registration open

Having spent the last two weeks as an iOS exclusive, Super Mario Run is soon to launch on Android. Nintendo has tweeted (in Japanese) that it will be available on the platform from March. An exact day is still yet to be revealed.

The pre-registration page is live on the Google Play Store, so you can be notified as soon as it lands.

In its first few days on the App Store, Super Mario Run quickly became one of the most popular games ever to hit the iPhone, and was also one of the top 10 grossing apps for a little while.

In its first four days, the app was downloaded 40 million times, and has since soared passed the 50 million mark.

The Android version will be identical feature-wise to the iPhone app, requiring internet connectivity at all times to play the game. It will be a free download initially offering three stages, with a single in-app purchase to unlock the rest of the levels.

You'll be able to play the World Tour mode to complete and unlock levels, or play Toad Rally, trying to beat other players' scores to win different coloured toads to bring to your kingdom. There are unlockable bonus levels, characters and buildings.

It's not known how much the in-app purchase will cost when launched. It's £7.99 on iOS at the moment, but that is expected to rise after Apple revealed it will be putting up its App Store prices by 25 per cent to counteract the negative effect of Brexit. We're not sure if Google will follow suit.

Super Mario Run became big news earlier this year when it was announced at Apple's iPhone 7 launch event. It's the first time Nintendo has launched one of its popular game characters in a mobile game, after what seems like years of consumers hoping and praying for it.

While it seems it was initially very popular, we're yet to see if it will prove to be a long-term success, and whether or not there are many more smartphone users out there willing to stump up the cash for the full game.