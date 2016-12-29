Twitter and Periscope introduce live 360 video

Apps
Periscope Twitter and Periscope introduce live 360 video
  • Only available for select users right now
  • Global rollout expected soon
  • Interactive 360 degree videos

Twitter and Periscope have just announced they are now rolling out live 360 video, which is more than likely to compete with Facebook Live and Snapchat. Live 360-degree video broadcasts are only available for select users for now, but both companies have said the feature will be rolled out on a global scale in "the coming weeks".

You'll know a video is being filmed in 360 because a badge saying 'Live 360' will appear on the video. When you watch a 360 video, you'll be able to change the point of view by either moving your phone around or tapping and scrolling around the screen.

Twitter user Alex Pettitt has posted one of the first live 360 videos and to view it, you'll need to open it through the Twitter app on your phone. What isn't clear is how you shoot a 360 video, as neither Twitter nor Periscope have said how it's done. Presumably only the users who are able to film them know for now.

If you're interested in filming in 360 video then you can sign up to Periscope's waiting list to be notified of when the feature is available and ready to use.

Twitter and Periscope introduce live 360 video

Twitter and Periscope introduce live 360 video

Wondershare TunesGo: How to manage music without iTunes

Wondershare TunesGo: How to manage music without iTunes

Apple’s new TV app: What is it and how does it work?

Apple’s new TV app: What is it and how does it work?

52 of the best tech life hacks

52 of the best tech life hacks

Popular In Apps On Pocket-lint
  1. Wondershare TunesGo: How to manage music without iTunes
  2. 52 of the best tech life hacks
  3. Amazon Music Unlimited or Spotify: Which is best for you?
  4. Twitter and Periscope introduce live 360 video
  5. Apple’s new TV app: What is it and how does it work?
  1. Best UK Boxing Day and January sales 2016/17 tech deals
  2. How to get rid of unwanted Christmas presents
  3. Super Mario Run tips and tricks: Unlock secrets and beat the bosses
  4. Nintendo says it plans to release up to three mobile games every year
  5. Pokemon Go made it easier to catch those new Pokemon for the holidays
  1. BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
  2. Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect
  3. Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
  4. How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
  5. Best smartwatches and wearables of CES 2017: What to expect
  1. Wondershare TunesGo: How to manage music without iTunes
  2. Could this be the 2017 Sony Xperia XZ?
  3. Fresh evidence suggests HTC Ocean will be a family of three phones
  4. OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5: What's the story so far?
  5. CES 2017: What is it and what to expect

Comments