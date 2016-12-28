Best smartwatches and fitness trackers of CES 2017: Casio, New Balance, Garmin and more

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have yet again had a noticeable presence at CES in Vegas. We haven't seen as many devices as previous years, but there have been a couple of announcements within the smartwatch and fitness tracking fields worth paying attention to.

From new devices running Android Wear 2.0, to new companies entering the wearable space completely, here are the best smartwatches and fitness trackers of CES 2017, so far.

Casio announced the successor to its WSD-F10 Android Wear smartwatch, called the WSD-F20, pitched again as an outdoor watch. Sticking with the big brash styling, but adding a couple of cosmetic changes, the new smartwatch is water resistance to 50 metres and certified to MIL-STD-810.

The Casio WSD-F20 runs Android Wear 2.0, features a 1.32-inch dual-layer display with a 320 x 300 pixel resolution, has GPS built-in and it also supports offline mapping. It will be available from 21 April 2017.

Fossil Group has confirmed that its brands, including Diesel, Kate Spade and Emporio Armani will all unveil new wearables at CES 2017. The company previewed several devices in the run up to the show, including Kate Spade and Diesel, but we're still waiting to see if it has any surprises left.

Fossil also said there'll be announcements from a brand that's not currently in the wearables market.

Garmin announced the Fenix 5 series, which comprises three styles and sizes. The Fenix 5 has a 47mm casing, but it offers a new design to make it more compact than previous models and it will be available in a variety of colours. The Fenix 5S has been designed for females with a smaller 42mm case and the Fenix 5X is the beast of the bunch, offering a 51mm case.

All three models have a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for measuring altitude and movement, as well as GPS and GLONASS for accurate location tracking, even in tough conditions. Prices start from $599 for the 5 and 5S models, creeping up to $699 for the 5X. They will be available sometime in Q1 of 2017.

Misfit announced its first touchscreen smartwatch, Vapor, at CES 2017. The new device is the company's most advanced yet, offering the typical fitness and sleep tracking functionality, coupled with optical heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS and standalone music functionality.

The Misfit Vapor is water resistance up to 50 metres, has a 44mm stainless steel casing, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display surrounded by a touch bezel and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with 4GB of storage under its hood. It will be available "later this year" for $199.

New Balance announced the RunIQ Android Wear smartwatch at CES 2017, "designed by runners for runners". The device offers built-in GPS, real-time heart rate monitoring, a lap button, interval functionality and a 24-hour battery life, or 5-hours with continuous GPS and heart rate measuring.

The RunIQ smartwatch was built in collaboration with Strava, enabling runners to upload and share workouts with other runners in the community. It is waterproof up to 5 ATM, offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and 4GB of storage, which can be used to store tracks from Google Play Music.

Polar announced a different kind of fitness tracking device at CES 2017 in the form of the Team Pro Shirt. As its name suggests, the Team Pro Shirt is a base layer top that has a heart rate monitor embedded into the fabric, along with a GPS tracking sensor in the collar.

The Team Pro Shirt has been designed for professional athletes and for use in team sports, sending metric data to the company's Team Pro system for iPad, allowing coaches to see individual heart rates of team members. The GPS sensor in the collar provides extra information such as speed, distance travelled and acceleration. Polar's Team Pro Shirt will be available in May.