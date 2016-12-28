Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: What to expect

The Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place in Vegas every January, is almost here - and that means a bunch of new laptops are coming.

Companies usually use CES to showcase the latest updates to their laptop, hybrid laptop/tablet device, and tablet ranges. Pocket-lint plans to attend the show this year, as we do every year, to bring you the latest and breaking news as it happens, including hands-on reviews, but in the meantime, we've rounded up what you can expect in terms of laptop and tablet announcements.

Here's everything you need to know.

Dell has confirmed that it's working on a convertible version of its XPS 13 laptop and will announce the new device at CES 2017 in January. Dell said the new 2-in-1 will have the same InfinityEdge display as the existing XPS 13 and XPS 15, meaning you can expect a nearly bezel-free screen. The company also said that it's planning a convertible version of the Latitude 13 business laptop, which will be unveiled at the same time.

Lenovo's announcing nine new laptops - mostly updates to the existing ThinkPad line. These all have "the latest Intel Core i processors" and are equipped with a Precision Touchpad, MilSpec durability, and bloatware-free Windows 10.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370: A convertible with a 13-inch FHD touch display. It features Thunderbolt 3, integrated Intel HD 620 graphics, up to 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB SSD, and a 10-hour battery life. It'll launch in March 2017 with a starting price of $1,264.

Lenovo ThinkPad T470: A laptop with a 14-inch FHD Touch display. It feature 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, aNVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, and both a fingerprint reader and IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition login. It'll launch in February 2017 starting at $914.

Lenovo ThinkPad T470s: A version of the above laptop with integrated graphics, a 24GB RAM cap, and no fingerprint scanner nor IR camera. It also has a WQHD IPS display option and is set for February 2017 availability with a price of $1,099.

Lenovo ThinkPad T470p: Another version of the T470. It has some added weight and thickness in order to deliver a 12-hour battery life. It'll also launch in March 2017 but will cost $1,049

Lenovo ThinkPad 570: A laptop with a 15.6-inch display available in 1080p touch or 4K non-touch options. It features 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera and fingerprint reader, and a battery life of up to 16 hours. It'll launch in March 2017 for $909.

Lenovo ThinkPad L470: A laptop with switchable graphics (integrated Intel HD graphics and a discrete AMD Radeon R5 M430 GPU). It features 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch HD IPS display. It'll cost $799 when it launches in March 2017.

Lenovo ThinkPad L570: A laptop with a 15.6-inch display (768p TN or a FHD IPS option). It features 32GB of RAM, 1TB HDD or 512GB SSD, and 11 hours worth of battery. It'll start at $809 when it launches March 2017.

Lenovo ThinkPad X270: A 12.5-inch laptop with an HD IPS, FHD, or FHD Touch display. It features 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD or 512GB SSD, and a 21.4-hour battery life. It surprisingly only has a price of $909 and will launch in March 2017.

Lenovo ThinkPad 13: A budget 13.3-inch FHD IPS touch laptop that features up to 32GB RAM, a 512GB SSD option, and Intel HD 620 Graphics. It'll cost $674 when it launches in January 2017.

OK, so this isn't a laptop or tablet, but it does go with desktop setups..

Ahead of CES 2017, LG has announced its latest monitor range. It hasn't shared all the details, however, as it plans to reveal that news at CES. The highlight is its LG 32UD99, a 32-inch 4K display (that's a 3840 x 2160 resolution) with HDR10 standard compatibility. It will display 95 percent of the P3 color gamut. It also comes equipped with USB-C support. We'll have more on the full range of LG monitors when CES 2017 kicks off.

