Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: The greatest from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others

The Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place in Vegas every January is back for 2017, and we've been rushing around the show floors looking for all the best in upcoming tech.

Companies usually use CES to showcase the latest updates to their laptop, hybrid laptop/tablet device, and tablet ranges. 2017 is no different to any previous year, and plenty of manufacturers showed off their latest and greatest laptops, most making use of Intel's newest 7th generation Core i5 and i7 processors.

Asus used CES 2017 to show off a few new products, none more impressive than its newest high-end Chromebook. While the previous Chromebook Flip was a small, ultra-portable and affordable Chrome OS machine, the newest Chromebook Flip C302A is a high-spec piece of awesome.

This latest Chromebook comes with the 6th generation Core M3 and M7 processors and has a 12.5-inch full HD display built on hinges that allow it to rotate 360-degrees. You'll be able to choose between 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of built-in storage when it goes on sale, with prices starting at $500 (roughly £400).

Dell has unveiled a convertible version of its XPS 13 laptop and announced the new device at CES 2017. Dell said the new 2-in-1 will have the same InfinityEdge display as the existing XPS 13 and XPS 15, meaning you can expect a nearly bezel-free screen, making it one of the smallest 13-inch laptops to be launched to date.

This laptop/tablet crossover will be available in both 1080p full HD and Quad HD+ versions and, at the high end, come with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, similar to the new Lenovo Miix 720 (below). The 46WHr battery is supposedly good for up to 10 hours of use in the QHD+ model, or up to 15 hours in the full HD version.

The company also said that it's planning a convertible version of the Latitude 13 business laptop, which will be unveiled at the same time.

As well as updating its Spectre lineup to include faster processors and bigger, bezel-free displays, the company also released a new EliteBook x360. Like so many other popular notebooks, its appearance is similar to Apple's, but it should have enough going on inside to make you at least consider ponying up some cash for it.

HP claims it's the thinnest business-centric 2-in-1 ever made at 0.59-inches thick, and its dedicated row of conference call specific buttons should tempt some business types away from their old, chunky Thinkpads.

Once released, you'll have the option of either a latest gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor and can upgrade the 13.3-inch screen to a 4K resolution one. It has a fingerprint scanner and an integrated privacy screen to keep things secure too. Sadly, however, there's no word on price yet. It hits the market in January 2017.

Lenovo anounced nine new laptops - mostly updates to the existing ThinkPad line. These all have "the latest Intel Core i processors" and are equipped with a Precision Touchpad, MilSpec durability, and bloatware-free Windows 10. But the most interesting device is the Miix 720, a true competitor to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

The Lenovo Miix 720 comes with the keyboard in the bundle for $999 (£800), has a 12-inch Quad HD+ display, Intel HD 620 graphics and configurable with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and a Core i7 processor. Its kickstand can be adjusted up to 150 degrees using the unique-looking watchband hinge on the back and the body is built from one piece of metal alloy.

To go along with it, there's a new stylus called the Active Pen 2 which has more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity and costs just $60 (£50).

Of course it wouldn't be Lenovo without a new ThinkPad. Among those already mentioned is the super impressive ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017). It has a large almost bezel-free 14-inch screen which gives the range a slimmer look than usual.

The screen boasts a WQHD+ resolution panel (2560 x 1440), while its internals include a 7th gen Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

There's even a Micro SIM card slot for 4G LTE connectivity alongside the usual selection of I/O ports. These ports include two Thunderbolt 3, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, HDMI and mini DisplayPort among others. Expect the price to go well over the £2,000 mark for the high end models.

File this one under "wacky" for now, but, Razer unveiled something rather awe-inspiring called Project Valerie. To describe it as simply a laptop with three screens would perhaps be the biggest understatement in history. It is, in every way, the mobile LAN gamer's dream machine, even if it is ludicrous.

Each of the three screens - which fold out from inside the top cover - measures in at a huge 17.3-inches, boast 4K resolution and use Nvidia G-sync technology for ultra-smooth frame-rate performance. Perhaps more impressively, the screens emerge automatically, so you don't have to do anything to get them open.

When in position, they complete 180 degrees of viewing space and use Nvidia's Surround View to spread a single image across all three screens.

Razer hasn't yet revealed what components and specs are powering this beast on the inside. The company hasn't said when (or if) this prototype will become a real thing, but we suspect it's going to cost you an arm and a leg if you eventually can buy it.