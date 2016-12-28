Could this be the 2017 Sony Xperia XZ?Slashleaks
- Blurred image shows near edgeless display
- No front-mounted fingerprint scanner
A blurred image purporting to be the Sony Xperia XZ (2017) has appeared on Slashleaks. There's no information to go with the image, so we have to make some assumptions based purely on what we can see, which isn't a great deal, especially since the image is quite blurry.
We're calling this the Xperia XZ (2017) because it's what Slashleaks has called it, however we're not entirely sure what it will be called. Considering there already is an Xperia XZ, we're not convinced Sony will use the same name again, and could go for something like the X2. For the sake of this article, we'll be calling it Xperia XZ (2017).
What it does clearly show is a virtually edgeless display, although the top and bottom bezels are pretty big. There's clear Sony branding, which is a good start, a front-facing camera to the left and sensors on the right.
There also appears to be no physical buttons on the front, or perhaps even the sides, which leaves us wondering where the power button is. It could be on the top, or even on the rear. There's also no word on where the fingerprint scanner will be. It could be placed on the back or perhaps even embedded into the display.
One thing we do know from the picture is that the 2017 Xperia XZ will come in a gold finish.
There's no official word on when the new XZ will be released, but fingers are pointing to an MWC reveal as opposed to CES, although previous rumours have suggested the company will in fact unveil at new 4K Xperia smartphone at the show in Las Vegas.
With CES just a week away and MWC at the end of February, we don't have long to wait in either situation to see Sony's 2017 smartphone plans.
Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- Could this be the 2017 Sony Xperia XZ?
- Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
- Fresh evidence suggests HTC Ocean will be a family of three phones
- Amazon Echo: First 7 things you should do to get Alexa started
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
Comments