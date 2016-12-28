Leaked LG G6 renders 'confirm' modules have gone

Leaked LG G6 renders 'confirm' modules have gonePocket Now
- Unibody design with metallic finish
- Could go on sale right after MWC
The LG G5 could be seen as an experiment by LG, to see if customers wanted interchangeable modules. Unfortunatley, sales of the phone were poor, as the modules weren't all that good and competition was fierce. Luckily, LG may have learnt from its mistakes and ditched the modules for the upcoming G6.
That rumour has been further cemeted by leaked renders of the phone, which, although unofficial, show a phone that could put LG back on track and better equipped to face the likes of Apple and Samsung.
The new LG G6 by me and @AndroidAuth pic.twitter.com/AMhqrQXTHJ— Shai Mizrachi (@ShaiMizrachi) 26 December 2016
The render, mocked up by Shai Mizrachi of Android Authority, shows a unibody design with a shiny metallic finish. The unibody design all but confirms LG has decided to ditch the modules for the upcoming device.
There's also what appears to be dual-camera setup, similar to the one found on the V20 and G5, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also shows what appears to be a 3.5mm headphone port on the top edge, suggesting LG isn't quite ready to ditch the analogue port in favour of USB-C audio. It's a rumour we've heard before, so there's certainly some weight to it.
We're expecting LG to unveil the G6 at Mobile World Congress in February, and another rumour is suggesting the phone will go on sale straight after to get a headstart on Samsung. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 in April so LG is hoping the two month advantage will help with sales.
- LG G6 may ditch the modules, but hold on to the headphone jack
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
MWC doesn't kick off until 27 February, so we have some time to wait. Here's hoping we'll see some more leaked images between now and then.
Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- Samsung's Galaxy S8 might pack - wait for it - a whopping 8GB of RAM
- BlackBerry's final phone, the Mercury, set for CES 2017 revel
- Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
- 63 ways to get a giggle out of Siri
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- Amazon Echo: First 7 things you should do to get Alexa started
- Samsung's Galaxy S8 might pack - wait for it - a whopping 8GB of RAM
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- BlackBerry's final phone, the Mercury, set for CES 2017 revel
- Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 1TB or more for less than £50
- Kia Sorento review: The savvy seven-seater
- How to make Amazon Echo connect to your BT Home Hub: An easy fix
- Which is the best movie streaming box for under £150? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs Chromecast and more
Comments