Samsung's Galaxy S8 might pack - wait for it - a whopping 8GB of RAM

Samsung's Galaxy S8 might pack - wait for it - a whopping 8GB of RAMPocket-lint
Samsung needs the Galaxy S8 to be a hit.
The company is likely doubling down, trying to make its next flagship a must-have device - or at least something that will make us forget all about that Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. And the latest Galaxy S8 rumours have indicated Samsung is on the right path. For instance, Ice Universe (via a report by MySmartPrice), a well-known tipster for Samsung, has claimed the Galaxy S8 will feature 8GB of RAM.
As PocketNow noted, that amount of RAM would make the Galaxy S8 the world's first 8GB RAM phone. Keep in mind 6GB of RAM with 256GB of storage has been rumoured in the past. Ice Universe also suggested the phone could come with the Samsung's UFS 2.1 flash storage, rather than UFS 2.0, meaning the Universal Flash Storage, which will probably have a 256GB max capacity, should seem fast.
That's not the only interesting rumour circulating right now: Another leak has made it seem like Samsung will launch a Galaxy S8 Plus model with a 6-inch Super AMOLED display. According to a report by a South Korean website (via 9to5Google), the bigger display size might not make the device look much bigger, as Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus could feature thin bezels too.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus smartphone is said to launch alongside a 5-inch Galaxy S8 model. It's unclear if this phone will exclusively get 8GB of RAM or if all new Galaxy S8 models will feature that amount of RAM.
