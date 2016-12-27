LG made a levitating Bluetooth speaker and will show it off at CES

If Amazon Echo and Google Home are any indication, speakers are a hot commodity right now.

So, it makes since that LG would jump on board, but instead of loading its Bluetooth speaker with smart features such as a voice-activated assistant, the company has thrown levitation into the mix. Seriously. To be clear, this isn't the first levitating speaker to hit the market. Still, it's not exactly common to see one - let alone from a big-named electronics manufacturer like LG.

LG's speaker is a minimalist's dream: compact, white, sleek, futuristic. The speaker itself offers 360-degree sound and a 10-hour battery life. It hovers above a round base called the "Levitation Station", which features electromagnets to create the floating. The base also houses a subwoofer. When the floating speaker runs of juice, it returns to the base station to charge.

Because this is a Bluetooth speaker, you can stream tunes to it from any connected Bluetooth device, including your smartphones and tablets. All you have to do is pair the gadgets, then queue up some tunes on Spotify or Apple Music or whatever, and stream to the speaker. It's cool. It's fancy. But we'd probably like LG's Levitating Portable Speaker even more if it offer Amazon's Alexa voice service, or something similar.

LG hasn't mentioned pricing yet, though we suspect it'll be in the $150 to $200 range or more. We'll know for sure in January, when LG debuts this upcoming speaker at the CES 2017 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.