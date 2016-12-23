Nintendo says it plans to release up to three mobile games every year

Nintendo says it plans to release up to three mobile games every yearPocket-lint
Super Mario Run released for iOS recently and was a massive success, so it's no surprise to learn Nintendo has more mobile games in the works.
Super Mario Run racked up 40 million downloads in its first four days - beating the instant success of Pokemon Go from this past summer. It officially topped 50 million downloads as of Friday and is more than likely generating tonnes of revenue for Nintendo, especially considering the title costs $9.99 to fully unlock and play. App Annie said Super Mario Run’s revenue estimates are in the $14 million range for its first three days.
Now, Nintendo has said it is keen to release two to three new mobile games every year starting in 2017. According to a new interview (via MacWorld) with Tatsumi Kimishima, Nintendo’s president, Nintendo already has a couple games on the roadmap for next year: Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem. Those two are in addition to the Android version of Super Mario Run, which released in December for iOS devices only.
Keep in mind Niantic's Pokemon Go launched this past summer and was massively hyped. While it's not exclusive to iPhones and iPads (it launched cross-platform), it is available across the globe and hit 30 million downloads in two weeks. And it's free to play, though there are in-app purchases.
Kimishima also said he believes Super Mario Run will eventually reach 100 million downloads.
