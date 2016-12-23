Pokemon Go made it easier to catch those new Pokemon for the holidaysNiantic
Forget about opening gifts. Niantic wants you to catch 'em all on Christmas.
Pokemon Go recently launched for Apple Watch and introduced generation II Pokemon for you to catch, and in effort to get you up and using that new app or at least finding all those new Pokemon, Niantic has announced a holiday event.
From 25 December 2016 to 3 January 2017, Pokestops will award a single-use Incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin. Also, when you visit PokeStops during this time period, you will have a better chance at finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and Johto-based creatures.
As if that wasn't enough, come 30 December 2016, it will be easier to find the original starting Pokemon (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and their evolutions): "As a way to increase your chance to encounter one of these Pokemon, Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes," announced Niantic Labs in a press release posted to the Pokemon Go blog.
Pikachu will continue to wear adorable Santa hats until the beginning of January, as well. Happy Holidays indeed!
Nintendo says it plans to release up to three mobile games every year
Pokemon Go made it easier to catch those new Pokemon for the holidays
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- Nintendo says it plans to release up to three mobile games every year
- Pokemon Go made it easier to catch those new Pokemon for the holidays
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
- Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?
- Super Mario Run was downloaded an insane number of times in four days
- Mark Zuckerberg shows off his 'Jarvis' home AI in three cute videos
- You can make Facebook posts colourful now - here's how
- Super Mario Run tips and tricks: Unlock secrets and beat the bosses
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- Google Pixel XL vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: What's the difference?
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Comments