Watch The Grand Tour for free over Christmas, here's howAmazon
- First episode free
- Watch on multiple devices
Amazon has made the first episode of The Grand Tour available to watch for free over the Christmas period.
All Amazon customers in the UK, not just those with Prime membership, can now watch "The Holy Trinity", the one hour 11 minute debut of the new show starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. It is free to view until midnight on Boxing Day (26 December).
It joins all of the first episodes of Amazon Originals drama, comedy and kids series, which are also free to view on Amazon Instant Video. These include The Man in the High Castle, Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle.
What's more, as you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, you could watch many of the other episodes if you like the first - in many cases binge on the entire seasons.
In the case of The Grand Tour that's another five episodes that are currently available and a few more that will be released weekly before the end of your free trial period.
How to watch The Grand Tour for free
The first episode is entirely free until the end of Boxing Day, so you can watch it using an Amazon Video application on any of the following devices:
TVs
Select TVs from...
- HiSense
- LG
- Panasonic
- Samsung
- Sony
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Roku boxes
Games consoles
- Nintendo Wii
- Nintendo Wii U
- PS3
- PS4
- Xbox 360
- Xbox One
Tablets
- Amazon Kindle Fire
- Apple iPad
- Apple iPad mini
- Android tablets
Mobile devices
- Android phones (here's how)
- Apple iPhone
- Apple iPod touch
You can also watch it on select soundbars, home cinema systems, Blu-ray players and set-top-boxes from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony. Check to see if your model is included here.
You can also watch The Grand Tour free episode inside a browser on PC or Mac. Head to Amazon.co.uk here.
- Watch The Grand Tour for free over Christmas, here's how
