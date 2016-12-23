Best headphones at CES 2017: What to expect

Best headphones at CES 2017: What to expectAudio Technica
Just as TVs are important to the home cinema market, headphones are important to personal audio. Each year at CES, hundreds of new pairs are revealed, from the major brands and the less well-known ones.
Headphone technology moves on leaps and bounds as each year passes, with sound quality improving across over-ears, in-ears, sports and wireless models.
So what can we look forward to seeing at CES 2017 in January? Allow us to bear all.
Audio Technica
Headphone experts Audio Technica will be in attendance once again with several new products, but the ones we're focusing on are the ATH-DSR9BT and ATH-DSR7BT Bluetooth wireless headphones with Audio Technica's proprietary Pure Digital Drive technology.
Pure Digital Drive aims to keep the audio signal entirely digital from source to headphones to deliver the best possible sound. The company says it will be particularly effective in Bluetooth headphones because a wireless connection can often have its fair share of interference.
The DSR9BTs have been built from the ground up and feature 45mm drivers and a new voice coil which offer "superlative fidelity".
The DSR7BTs meanwhile are built upon the foundations of the MSR7s and come with the same drivers and housings, the main difference is the addition of Pure Digital Drive.
The ATH-DSR9BTs and ATH-DSR7BTs will be available from Spring for $549 and $299 respectively.
B&O Play
B&O Play hasn't announced any details surrounding headphones for CES 2017, but has released a teaser video for what will likely be multi-room speakers. However, having recently unveiled the H9 noise-cancelling headphones, we can expect to see them on the B&O Play stand to get our first chance to hear them.
Focal
French audio brand Focal will be bringing something very special to CES 2017, a one-of-a-kind pair of Utopia headphones - already £3400 on their own - that have been designed in collaboration with French jewellers Tournaire. An 18-karat gold plate has been put on the headband with three diamonds totalling 6.5 karats. There's lashings of gold over the rest of the headphones to make them truly unique.
What may, or may not, shock you is the price. €100,000. Or €110,00 with a dedicated stand. We'll let that sink in. We'll be sure to visit Focal's stand in Las Vegas to get some close up shots of Utopia by Tournaire.
RHA
Audio company RHA has sent out media invites for its press conference in Vegas, but hasn't disclosed any information about what will be unveiled. We suspect there will be new headphone models and possibly new DACs.
Sony
Sony hasn't given away what we can expect in the way of headphones in January, but rest assured the Japanese company will be there in full force. We'll be sure to bring you all the latest Sony headphone news as and when we hear it.
Soul Electronics
Soul Electronics has confirmed it will be at CES 2017, but has yet to reveal specific details about what to expect. However, the company has said it will be bringing a new range of wireless products including earphones, headphones and speakers.
Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
Apple AirPods review: Wire-free future or design disaster?
Sony MDR-1000X review: Quite simply phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 review: The perfect travel companion
- Best headphones at CES 2017: What to expect
- Bose SoundSport Pulse review: Fine sounding sports earphones
- Denon’s new headphones will hug your ears and sound good while doing it
- Delayed no more, Apple AirPods go on sale
- Apple AirPods review: Wire-free future or design disaster?
- Win a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones
- Jabra Elite Sport review: These are the AirPods you really want
- Audio-Technica talks headphones tech, from Pure Digital Drive to Hi-Res Audio
- B&O Play H9 headphones will deliver smooth, Scandinavian sound wirelessly and with ANC
- Apple's delayed wireless AirPods will finally ship 'over the next few weeks'
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- Google Pixel XL vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: What's the difference?
- Tesla prices are going up because Brexit
Comments