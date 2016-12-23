Tesla prices are going up because Brexit

Tesla prices are going up because BrexitPocket-lint
- New custom car prices will go up 5 percent
- Showroom and used cars are immune from the price increase
Tesla has sent out a memo to prospective customers in the UK, letting them know of a 5 percent price increase on custom car orders from 1 January 2017. The price increase has been blamed on "currency fluctuations" as a result of Brexit and the UK's decision to leave the EU.
The Tesla Model S and Model X will be affected, but the price increase will only affect custom car orders, with showroom ready cars and used vehicles staying at the same retail price.
Pricing for the company's upcoming Model 3, a more affordable electric vehicle, has yet to be announced in the UK. It will have a starting price of $35,000 in the US, around £28,000 in the UK. However it's unlikely we'll be given finalised pricing until nearer launch, which has also yet to be announced, although it will be in 2017.
The increase on the cost of a car isn't the only thing to be introduced on 1 January, as Tesla will also begin charging to use its Supercharging network, something it previously said would be free for life. Every Tesla car will get 400kWh of free Supercharging use per year, which is worth around 1000 miles. After that, you will have to pay to use the system, although Tesla hasn't announced prices, but has said it will be less than the cost of filling up a fuel-powered car.
