Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wristPocket-lint
You can now catch 'em all from your wrist. Sort of.
Developer Niantic has finally launched the Apple Watch version of Pokemon Go, three months after unveiling the edition during an Apple event. Keep in mind this isn't the full game. Instead, it complements the mobile version, allowing you to do certain things without having to touch your phone. You won't actually be able to catch Pokemon, but you can collect items at Pokestops.
You can also find nearby Pokemon, as the watch app will serve up notifications. You'll also receive notifications on your wrist when eggs hatch and medals are awarded, and you'll be able to count distance toward hatching Pokemon eggs and receiving candy. The entire experience is focused on fitness, too, since Apple Watch is positioned as a fitness device just as much as it is a smartwatch.
Niantic is letting users log each play session as a workout, for instance. Check out Pocket-lint's guide on Pokemon Go for Apple Watch to learn more about the game, including how to play and why it's perfect for the wrist.
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch is bundled with the latest update - version 1.21.2, which is rolling out on the App Store - to Pokemon Go app for iPhone and iPad.
- Apple will release iOS 10 update for iPhones and iPads on 13 September
- Apple made these wireless AirPods and Lightning EarPods for iPhone 7
- Apple Watch Nike Plus is designed to be your perfect running partner
- Finally! Apple shows off new Apple Watch Series 2 models
- Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are official
- How to watch iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launch
- Mario coming to iOS with Super Mario Run
- Pokemon Go is coming to Apple Watch by end of 2016
- Super Mario Run for iPhone: How to play and when can you get it?
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than...
Super Mario Run was downloaded an insane number of times in four days
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- You can make Facebook posts colourful now - here's how
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
- Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?
- Super Mario Run was downloaded an insane number of times in four days
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Best TVs of CES 2017: What to expect
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
- Which iPad is best for you? iPad mini 2 vs iPad mini 4 vs iPad Air 2 vs iPad Pro 9.7 vs iPad Pro 12.9
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- You can make Facebook posts colourful now - here's how
- Best GoPro: Which GoPro should you choose?
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
Comments