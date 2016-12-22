Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?Pocket-lint
With contactless payment in the UK becoming more popular and services like Apple Pay becoming part of everyday life, a number of shops on the high street have started to allow Apple device owners to pay for things way beyond the £30 contactless limit.
Sadly, not many of them are good at communicating it. So while you can pay more than the limit in plenty of places, using your iPhone or Apple Watch, it's hard to know where exactly. And you don't want to attempt it in public only to find that the cap is in place and you look like a fool.
For things like a London Tube ride or lunchtime sandwich at Pret, it's pretty much a no brainier (unless you've opted to buy the whole office lunch), you'll barely need to go over the contactless limit anyway. But, did you know that at Waitrose you can pay for your whole weekly shop with a single tap? Or pay for a tray full of ramen at Wagamama's without battling an eyelid?
That's why we've found out the stores, restaurants and even petrol stations that now accept payments via Apple Pay in the UK regardless of the cost. Here they are:
Where you can pay more than £30 with Apple Pay: Grocery
- Marks & Spencer
- Waitrose
- Lidl
- Aldi
Where you can pay more than £30 with Apple Pay: Clothes and fashion
- New Look
- Uniqlo
- Burberry
- Dune
Where you can pay more than £30 with Apple Pay: Restaurants
- Pizza Hut
- Bill’s
- Wagamamas
- TGI Fridays
- Starbucks
Where you can pay more than £30 with Apple Pay: Fuel
- BP
- Shell (rolling out)
Where you can pay more than £30 with Apple Pay: Other
- Boots
- Halfords
- Harvey Nichols
- Apple Retail
- Liberty
- Cabs
- Transport for London
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than...
Super Mario Run was downloaded an insane number of times in four days
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch: How to play and when can you get it?
- You can make Facebook posts colourful now - here's how
- Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?
- Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist
- Super Mario Run was downloaded an insane number of times in four days
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Which iPad is best for you? iPad mini 2 vs iPad mini 4 vs iPad Air 2 vs iPad Pro 9.7 vs iPad Pro 12.9
- Best TVs of CES 2017: What to expect
- Best GoPro: Which GoPro should you choose?
Comments