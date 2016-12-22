Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?

With contactless payment in the UK becoming more popular and services like Apple Pay becoming part of everyday life, a number of shops on the high street have started to allow Apple device owners to pay for things way beyond the £30 contactless limit.

Sadly, not many of them are good at communicating it. So while you can pay more than the limit in plenty of places, using your iPhone or Apple Watch, it's hard to know where exactly. And you don't want to attempt it in public only to find that the cap is in place and you look like a fool.

For things like a London Tube ride or lunchtime sandwich at Pret, it's pretty much a no brainier (unless you've opted to buy the whole office lunch), you'll barely need to go over the contactless limit anyway. But, did you know that at Waitrose you can pay for your whole weekly shop with a single tap? Or pay for a tray full of ramen at Wagamama's without battling an eyelid?

That's why we've found out the stores, restaurants and even petrol stations that now accept payments via Apple Pay in the UK regardless of the cost. Here they are:

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Lidl

Aldi

New Look

Uniqlo

Burberry

Dune

Pizza Hut

Bill’s

Wagamamas

TGI Fridays

Starbucks

BP

Shell (rolling out)