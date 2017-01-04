Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more

CES 2017 is a launch platform for 2017's new televisions, ushering in a new wave of TV tech that will eventually make its way into your living room. It's so often been the proving ground of many important TV technologies over the past few years, including 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR and Quantum Dot.

With new technologies including QLED and Nano Cell as well as advancements in HDR, 2017 can once again be seen as a pivotal year for TV.

But just what are the best TVs from the show? Read on to find out.

Purveyor of affordable 4K and 4K HDR TVs, Hisense will return to CES 2017 armed with what will no doubt be another range of budget screens. From our experience with Hisense TVs, the drop in price doesn't necessarily mean a drop in quality. The screens haven't always been able to compete with the very best from the LG and Samsung's of the world, but when they cost a fraction of the price, we're happy to compromise.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer introduced a new H7 series of screens at CES 2016 which started at $399 for a 43-inch 4K TV, an absolute bargain. In 2017, we expect to see yet more affordable screens, with hopefully an improvement in picture quality to keep them hot on the heels of the leading brands.

LG revealed details about a new range of Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology before the show even began. The new range supports every HDR format under the sun: HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma and new Technicolor Advanced HDR. They'll arrive with webOS 3.5, the latest iteration of LG's TV operating system.

The Nano Cell technology promises to deliver more accurate colours because they're able to blend with each other so the colour you see on screen is the colour the content creator intended.

LG also announced three new soundbar models for the year ahead, including the SJ9 with support for Dolby Atmos. It packs in two upward-firing speaker drivers to bounce sound off the ceiling and over your head. The SJ8 can replace the stand of select LG TVs and the SJ7 can be split into two pieces to be placed either side of the TV, one piece in front and one behind for surround or be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker.

LG's new flagship for 2017 is an extraordinary OLED television that is just 2.57mm thick and sticks to a wall using magnets. It therefore sits almost completely flush to its background, prompting LG to suggest that the W in its name stands for "wallpaper".

It will be available in 65 and 77-inch screen sizes, with a separate 4.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar and media box attached to the panel through one strip cable.

All of LG's 2017 OLED TVs are 25 per cent brighter than before and support a couple of new HDR standards: HLG and one from Technicolor. These are added to the HDR10 and Dolby Visions standards also supported in the last TV range.

Price and release details for the OLED W are yet to be revealed.

Panasonic has its sights set firmly on TV supremacy in 2017 with the unveiling of the EZ1002 4K OLED. It's said to produce double the brightness levels of a regular OLED screen to make HDR pictures wow even more.

It can comfortably handle HDR formats including HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma, has a "dynamic blade" tuned by audio sub-arm Technics and an Absolute Black filter to produce the blackest blacks ever seen on an OLED screen. It's due to be released in June with prices to be confirmed.

Panasonic also brought three new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players to the show floor in Las Vegas. While pricing has yet to be announced, given the model numbers and features, they're likely to be more affordable than the current DMP-UB900 and DMP-UB700 models.

The DMP-UB400 has twin HDMI outputs for separating audio and video signals while the DMP-UB310 and DMP-UB300 make do with just one. All three have Panasonic's Hollywood Cinema Experience engine and support high-resolution audio.

Philips always has a fun stand to visit at CES because of all the lights! Yes, Philips is the only company to attach strips of LEDs to the back of their TVs, called AmbiLight. The result is rather effective too, delivering a more immersive picture experience by essentially removing the bezel of the TV and extending the picture.

At CES 2016 Philips even introduced the PUS8901 AmbiLux TV that had nine mini projectors fitted to the back instead of LEDs. While the LEDs can only produce colours that relate to whatever is on screen, the projectors are able to actually continue the image of what's on screen.

We expect to see more lights, more projectors and more Ultra HD panels at CES 2017.

Samsung introduced a new TV technology at CES 2017: QLED. It's Samsung's own version of OLED, and stands for Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode. The new TV range boasts between 1,500 to 2,000 nits peak brightness, which makes them more than capable of handling HDR content. The Ultra HD Premium specification only asks for a minimum of 1,000 nits.

There will be three ranges of QLED TV, two flat and one curved and Samsung has stuck with its One Connect box system for connections, but has changed the cable from a thick black one to a slim, optical one to make cable management that little bit easier.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced, but from our initial viewing, they'll certainly be worth the wait.

Sony waited until late 2016 to unveil the excellent ZD9 series TV, which ended up winning a Pocket-lint Award. CES 2016 however saw the introduction of the XD93 series, which had full HDR capabilities and was powered by Android TV.

In 2017, we expect Sony to carry on with HDR-capable LCD TVs, although there is speculation that the Japanese manufacturer will turn its hand to OLED screens too. If Sony does venture into OLED waters then we'll probably only see prototypes at CES, as the full production models aren't expected until IFA later in the year.