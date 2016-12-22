HTC One X10 phone with 5.5-inch HD display might debut in January

HTC is holding a random event in January, and a new report has indicated it could be for a new phone.

The company's sent out invites, which look sky or even ocean-like and are marked with the words "for u", but it provided us with little clues as to what we can expect from the 12 January event. Now, however, a report from China has suggested that HTC is getting ready to unveil its next mid-range handset: the successor to the HTC One X9, a special sub-flagship version of the One A9.

The One X9 launched on New Year's Day this year, so it makes sense that the company would prep a One X10 follow-up for January 2017. The upcoming device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display (1080x1920 resolution), MediaTek Helio P10 SoC, Mali-T860 GPU clocked at 700MHz, 3GB of RAM, and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with OIS. It'll cost about ¥2,000 ($288/£232).

Keep in mind there's a lot of unknowns right now. There is, presumably, a silver concept of the One X10 floating around right now, which looks practically identical to the One X9, so it's hard to be sure. But if this report is legit, many outlets believe the phone will arrive in January, ahead of the HTC 11 flagship.

It's not year clear, however, if the phone will indeed show up at HTC's event set for next month. Only time will tell.