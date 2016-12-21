Huge leak seemingly confirms three iPhones for 2017

Huge leak seemingly confirms three iPhones for 2017Pocket-lint
- Leaked manufacturing documents direct from supply chain
- Three iPhones, including one codenamed 'Ferrari'
We're still just under a year away from Apple unveiling its 2017 iPhones but the rumour mill is churning away at full speed. The latest leak is of alleged manufacturing documents from Apple's East Asian supply chain, posted to Weibo and picked up by Apple Insider, that seemingly confirm there will indeed be three iPhone models in 2017.
It's not the first time we've heard there will be three phones next year, but this new leak has more concrete evidence to back it up. It mentions three models: D20, D21 and D22. D20 and D21 are said to be the standard upgraded models over the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but D22 will be a high-end model, currently codenamed 'Ferrari'. Interestingly, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were known internally as D19 and D20 according to cnBeta.
It's unlikely the high-end model will sport a red paint finish and do 0-60mph in under 4 seconds, but it's said to be the model that will feature a bezel-less OLED screen, embedded home button and wireless charging.
Apple Insider goes on to say the 'Ferrari' model will receive a complete internal overhaul that will split the logic board into two pieces. One will play host to the new A11 processor chip and flash storage, while the second will house the Wi-Fi and communications components.
- Apple iPhone 8 might include two 5.5-inch models with dual cameras
- The 2017 iPhone 8 may be called iPhone 7S after all
- All iPhone 8 models will have curved OLED screens made by Samsung, says report
One thing the leak doesn't talk about is naming of the new models. Some rumours suggest we'll get the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus while others allude to an iPhone 8 because 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. As for the high-end model, we're still none the wiser.
Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
