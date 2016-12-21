LG CES 2017 plans revealed: Smart Home appliances to get smarter with deep learning

LG is set to unveil a range of smart home appliances during CES 2017 that adopt deep learning technology to make them smarter than ever before.

During the January consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, the company will debut a new robot vacuum cleaner, refrigerator, air conditioner and washing machine - much like it did with the Signature range at the 2016 event. Each will have deep learning features to help them understand your life and therefore make things a little easier for you.

The robot cleaner will use deep learning to recognise objects around a room and react to them accordingly. It will capture surface images of its surroundings and learn to avoid them over time. It will also recognise different objects, such as electrical wires and slippers, and even tell the difference between a person and a chair in order to ask the human obstacle to kindly shift out of the way.

The fridge analyses usage and eating patterns in order to predict what tasks should be undertaken and when. For example, it will only make ice at the times of day it is most needed, or change sterilisation system patterns on its own when it detects a higher temperature outside.

LG's new air conditioner also analyses the behaviour of home owners. It will learn which parts of the home are most occupied during the day and adjust temperatures to suit.

Finally, the new washing machine detects the quality of water used and adjusts programmes automatically, such as the temperature and amount of water used in a hard water area with excessive calcium carbonate.

"Deep learning technology is the next phase in the evolution of smart appliances,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics.

Pocket-lint will be at CES 2017 from 3 January to the end of the show in order to bring you all of the news, hands-ons and other announcements as they happen.