Mark Zuckerberg shows off his 'Jarvis' home AI in three cute videos
One day, your house might be smarter than you.
In case you haven't heard, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is designing a J.A.R.V.I.S. for his home, and he's just released adorable concept videos to demonstrate how it would ideally work.
Okay, so it's not the actual highly advanced computerized AI featured in the Iron Man films, but it's similar. In fact, it's even called Jarvis. After detailing his work on the project, Zuckerberg released one video to showcase some of the real-life tasks that Jarvis can theoretically do. It's like a souped-up Google Assistant or Amazon Echo, but with actor Morgan Freeman's voice.
Zuckerberg's Jarvis system isn't as useful or functional as the one depicted in the clip. The whole idea is for us to get a better look at Zuckerberg's vision of a robot assistant. The video is full of awkward dad jokes from Zuckerberg, plus we get an inside look at his life with his wife and new daughter. We even get to see that T-shirt cannon he rigged up in his house.
Zuckerberg also posted a second video to show a fictionalised account of how his wife, Priscilla, interacts with Jarvis. But, this time, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the voice of Jarvis. Seriously.
And, finally, Zuckerberg posted a third video on Jarvis. It's from Jarvis' own perspective, and once again, Freeman plays Jarvis. Check out Zuckerberg's post detailing Jarvis if you want to know more about the AI. The CEO claimed AI is closer to being able to drive cars and even cure diseases than one might expect.
