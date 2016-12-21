You can make Facebook posts colourful now - here's how

Facebook is about to look totally different going forward.

The company has quietly launched a new feature for its Android app users (and, apparently, it's coming to iOS users, too): colourful Facebook posts. With this new feature, you can add background colours to text-only posts. From what we can tell, the feature doesn’t work for links, images, or video posts, though The Next Web said the colours are visible to all on Android, iOS, and the web.

Facebook has long limited how its users can customise the look and design of their profiles. It has added features over the years so that users could showcase their notes, app integrations, etc. It also let users fill out their profile timelines with momentous occasions throughout their lives, but it's taken away many of these small changes as well, and it's never actually let people get creative with colourful posts on their pages.

So, not only are Android users getting a new Facebook feature first for a change, they're also getting to do something Facebook has never before allowed. It'll be interesting to see if the feature sticks. We played with it for a bit and think it's cool. Here's everything you need to know about it.

To use Facebook's new colour-change feature for posts, simply tap on the "What's on your mind?" status bar, then start typing, and choose a colour or gradient from the choices that appear below your text. When done, post it.

Android users can post colourful statuses. It appears iOS and web users can't yet. However, the feature is due to roll out to them in the "coming months", meaning all users should be able to start jazzing up their posts - like they did with MySpace back in the day.

Everyone can see colourful Facebook posts as of 20 December 2016. It doesn't matter which device or platform they are using.

At launch, there are eight colour options you can choose from: standard white, yellow, yellow and orange gradient, red-orange, green and blue gradient, blue, pink and purple gradient, and grey.