The Pocket-lint Christmas Gift Guide: Tech gift ideas for 2016

It's Christmas. You've maybe got a rough idea what your loved one / friend / long lost uncle [delete where appropriate] would like, but you could probably really do with some inspiration to make that gift really stand out.

We've gathered some of the finest gift ideas this side of Christendom to help you get them something, or maybe yourself, a little more exciting, whatever your budget.

Whether it's a speaker that looks like Darth Vader or a drone that will let you take to the skies, Pocket-lint's got you covered.

The perfect speaker for the Star Wars fan (especially as Rogue One is in the cinemas at the moment) these Bluetooth speakers will connect to your phone or tablet allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes while showing your love for the Force at the same time. Battery powered, you'll get 2.5-3.5 hours of use on a single charge. You can even take your calls on it. Singing the Star Wars theme tune is optional. Duuh Duuh da da da Duuh…

PRICE: £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Simply connect the award-winning Mojo DAC/Headphone Amplifier to your iPhone, Android phone, PC, or Mac, plug in your headphones and you can experience crystal clear audio the way you would hear it in the recording studio. Designed and built in England, Mojo brings studio quality sound to your pocket and is the ultimate, truly portable, DAC/Amp.

PRICE: £399.00, Amazon.co.uk

The Astell&Kern AK70 is the most sophisticated high-resolution music player in its price class featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and a balanced output option for optimum audio performance with partnering headphones. Like all Astell&Kern players - but unlike many rivals - there's also a microSD card slot, which in this case allows AK70's 64GB internal memory to be expanded via 200GB cards. This is for those that really enjoy their music. It's also available in a limited edition black version for those looking for something really special.

PRICE: £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

Pocket-lint Gadget Award nominee, the Audeze SINE Lightning headphones are the next step up for many conventional headphone users. The world’s first on-ear planar magnetic 'phones are a blend of striking modern industrial design, top-quality build, and leading-edge planar magnetic technology. They work perfectly with the iPhone 7.

PRICE: £449.00, Amazon.co.uk

Listen to all the classic hits with this briefcase design-inspired 3-speed record player with built in speakers allowing you to enjoy vinyl records once again. But you don't have to worry about finding your own, the Complete Vinyl Collection comes with 20 LPs with a selection of the greatest hits from Bob Marley, Johnny Cash, Nat "King" Cole, Ray Charles, Dinah Washington and many more included in the box.

PRICE: £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Small, but with grand sound. A product to go or to stay. Contemporary yet classic. A surprising, organic choice of materials yet a highly resistant product. The contradictions are many and happy in the new Helsinki loudspeaker from Danish manufacturer Vifa. Who said a speaker had to be dull?

PRICE: £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

Canton’s smallest soundbase suits small/medium-sized TVs. This 6-driver design transforms TV and movie sound, plus offers wireless music playback, all in a sleek, glass-topped box. The DM55 continues to offer class-leading sound, plus advanced functionality such as lip-sync adjustment, aptX Bluetooth support, control from existing TV remotes and multiple input support. It comes in a choice of white, black and silver glass-topped finishes.

PRICE: £329, Amazon.co.uk

The HeadsUp Base Stand is a high-gloss headphone stand that gives your headphones a smart place to hangout, while keeping them at reach whenever you need them. There's a cable rest and even an optional phone holder too, meaning you'll never misplace them again.

PRICE: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Show your SONOS system some love this Christmas by buying it a bespoke accessory. Flexson’s bestselling accessories for SONOS help you make even more of your speakers, in any room. That's right, now you can take them off that counter, the floor, or wherever you've currently got them perched.

PRICE: From £14.97, Amazon.co.uk

The iPad mini is great for kids, but it's not really designed to be dropped and bashed around the house. Toughen up your iPad mini with this case that has been designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F. Survivor is built on a shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame clad in rugged, shock absorbing silicone. A built-in screen protector seals your Multi-Touch display from the outside environment, while hinged plugs seal the dock connector, headphone port, hold switch, camera, and volume controls.

PRICE: £26.04, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for aspiring writers, keen emailers and more – this clever keyboard offers full functionality for iOS devices that simply plugs into the Lightning port of your iPhone or iPad.

PRICE: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

These four iPhone 7 cases from Uprosa will give your phone a wintery icy feeling. Each design features a photomicrograph of a snowflake captured by award winning Prof Michael Peres from the Rochester Institute of Science and Technology in New York. Sporting real scientific images, the case promises to protect your iPhone 7 from bumps when you're out and about.

PRICE: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk (1, 2, 3, 4)

Nanoleaf Aurora is an all-new LED smart lighting product that lets you create shapes and scenes that are limited only by your imagination. The Aurora Smarter kit comes with 9 panels and a controller unit allowing you create an amazing pattern and then spend hours working out what colours you want them to be. You can control via Apple Homekit or Amazon Alexa, and shape to anything you like.

PRICE: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Designed with clean lines, refined metal finishes and a beautifully balanced acoustic profile, the Linea Nº1 delivers impeccable sound in a truly classic headphone. Designed in Caeden's New York City studio, the Linea Collection builds its foundation on the linear geometry and architecture of the city with its clean lines and simple forms. The Collection draws inspiration from faceted precious metals, smooth shapes and classic, neutral tones.

PRICE: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal gift for MacBook-toting travellers – powers your laptop around the world and gives you an extra USB charging port for good measure. This unique accessory includes five international snap-on plugs and doubles as an international, stand-alone USB charger for iPhone and iPad. Who says you can't work anywhere?

PRICE: £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

Featuring dual lenses, the X360 is the ultimate user friendly 360-degree camera. Use the smartphone app to control the X360 remotely and preview your shots to always get the perfect footage. The X360 videos are watchable trough the VR-X Headset (available separately).

PRICE: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

Capture all the action with the Kaiser Baas X150 Action Camera that is rated up to 30m depth, compatible with all GoPro and Kaiser Baas Action Camera accessories and comes with a smart WIFi enabled remote control that can be worn on the wrist. Caputring 2.7K HD Video this is sure to help you relive your action-packed lifestyle.

PRICE: £149.20, Amazon.co.uk

The Delta Drone has been designed to get your GoPro or other Action Camera, like the Kaiser Baas X150, up in the air.

Fully stabilised with GPS satellite control and with an impressive 17-minute flight time and a 400m range, The Delta can hover and even has a Return to Home function that means it will come back to you at the touch of a button.

PRICE: £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Computer bags can be boring and dull, but not Grace. Slim things down a bit and carry your laptop with just a few daily essentials. The Grace collection strikes the balance between simplicity and style, bringing harmony to your digital day. Available in a range of colours, this makes carrying your laptop a stylish thing once more.

PRICE: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Dux Plus provides best-in-class protection for your iPad Pro 9.7-inch. Along with integrated Apple Pencil storage so you don't lose it, the Dux Plus features a patented magnetic closure, reinforced corners and transparent back panel to protect your iPad from inadvertent drops. The case has also been tested to exceed U.S. Department of Defence Standard 810F/G durability tests so it's pretty tough.

PRICE: £42.15, Amazon.co.uk

The AeroSkull XS+ updates the XS power to 60W of musical power. Its enhanced, 2.1 performance ensures more than its looks set it apart from the average portable speaker and you can stream music wirelessly from smartphones or tablets via aptX Bluetooth (with NFC connectivity), or connect to a range of devices via its 3.5mm input. Oh, and it has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. Available in a range of colours, we love the silver offering.

PRICE: £199

Take to the skies like never before with the feature packed Gamma Drone. Control your Gamma Drone using the smartphone app and fly with the live First Person View function as if you are a bird, while recording your flight (in 720p HD) to show your friends afterwards. The Gamma Drone is able to perform amazing aerial acrobatics with ease using the intuitive transmitter making this great for beginners.

PRICE: £199

Available in a range of colours, the Nano is smallest skull speaker yet from Jarre Technologies - brainchild of French electronic music pioneer, Jean-Michel Jarre. The tiny, 8cm tall Bluetooth speaker can be easily clipped to a bag or belt, yet is capable of an impressive sound. Its rechargeable battery lasts 6–8 hours. Head banging optional.

PRICE: £75