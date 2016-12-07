Apple iPad Pro 2: What's the story so far?

Apple rumours never stop. No sooner has one device hit the shelves than the next is being speculated upon. The latest rocking the mill is a new iPad - or iPads - with a couple of new tablets rumoured.

The one that seems to be getting the most attention is the slab that could bridge the gap between the iPad Pro 9.7 and the iPad Pro 12.9. Here is everything we know about what we're calling the iPad Pro 2.

Apple is rumoured to be announcing its new iPad, or iPads, in early-2017. The company held an event on 21 March 2016 for the launch of the iPad Pro 9.7 so we'd place our bets on March 2017 being the month the new range of iPads will also debut.

As usual, Apple has confirmed absolutely nothing but we will let you know as soon as we hear any details regarding a specific date.

Rumour has it the new iPad will ditch the Home button. According to a report by Japanese site Macotakara, the new iPad will be almost bezel-free, fitting into the same footprint as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro despite its purported larger display.

The site claimed the new model will still feature a bezel at the top, where the FaceTime camera will be, but the rest of the device will be bezel-less, meaning the Home button will need to be removed.

It has also been claimed the new iPad will be a little thicker than the current 9.7-inch Pro and iPad Air 2 models at 7.5mm compared to 6.1mm. Other rumours suggest the headphone jack will remain on the new iPad, rather than follow in the same footsteps as the iPhone 7, while there have also been reports of quad mics and quad speakers rather than dual like the current iPad Pro 9.7.

There have been numerous reports surrounding the next line-up of iPads, with a new 7.9-inch model, a new cheaper 9.7-inch model and a refreshed 12.9-inch model all floating about. The device we are concentrating on in this feature is the 10.9-inch model however.

The display size is currently a little up in the air, with both 10.9-inches and 10.5-inches having been reported. Either would represent a new size for iPad and either would bridge the gap between the huge 12.9-inch model and the regular 9.7-inch.

Rumours suggest the new iPad will offer the same True Tone display as the current iPad Pro 9.7, as well as the P3 wide colour gamut, but it is not clear whether the resolution will stay the same or see a bump.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a 2732 x 2048 pixel resolution, while the 9.7-inch has a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution, both of which result in a pixel density of 264ppi. Chances are Apple will offer the same pixel density at the very least, meaning if the 10.9-inch size is accurate, a slight resolution increase will be necessary.

Reports claim the new iPad will have the same 12-megapixel iSight camera as the current iPad Pro 9.7, which will mean it will be capable of recording 4K video.

It has also been suggested the True Tone flash will be on board so we suspect the other features, such as the ability to capture Live Photos, will also be present.

In terms of the front facing camera, we'd expect to see the same as the iPad Pro 9.7. Apple may increase the resolution for the new model, but if not, expect a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper with the Retina Flash.

According to the rumours, the new iPad will feature a new processor. No surprises there. It has been claimed it will be called the A10X, which follows the naming convention of the previous iPad models.

Both the iPad Pro 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch feature the A9X chip, while the iPad Air 2 has the A8X so the A10X in the new model makes sense. Whether the new model will also sport an increase in RAM and battery size is currently not known.

We suspect storage options will be the same as the iPad Pro 9.7 though, meaning the new iPad should come in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, none of which will offer microSD.

As the rumours suggest the new iPad will launch in Spring 2017, it will arrive on the iOS 10 operating system. This means it will offer the same experience to the current iPads and if it slots into the Pro range, Apple Pencil support.

Apple's new software build, which will no doubt be called iOS 11, won't be previewed until WWDC in June, likely followed by a September release so the new iPad will arrive too early to feature it if reports are to be believed.

As with all rumoured devices, everything needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, but a 10 to 11-inch iPad would make a lot of sense.

The rumours and speculation will no doubt increase over the next couple of months and we will keep this feature updated as they do.

For now, we're placing our bets on a couple of new iPads at a March event but as nothing is confirmed, it's anyone's guess.