Apple iPad Pro 10.5: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Apple officially revealed several new products during its WWDC developer conference in June, one of which was a new iPad Pro, while another was the larger iPad Pro with updated specs. There was also a Siri speaker - called HomePod - announced, but that's an entirely different topic for an entirely different feature.

The new iPad Pro is the device we are focussing on here. Bridging the rather large gap between 2016's iPad Pro 9.7 and the iPad Pro 12.9, the iPad Pro 10.5 replaces the 9.7-incher with a slight redesign and a big bump in specs. Here is everything you need to know about the iPad Pro 10.5.

250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm, 469g or 477g

20 per cent larger screen, 40 per cent reduction in bezels to iPad Pro 9.7

Smart Connector, Lightning port, 3.5mm jack and four-speaker audio

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 features a similar design to the previous iPad Pro models, only Apple has reduced the bezels around its display by 40 per cent. It therefore is almost identical to the iPad Pro 9.7 but you get a 20 per cent larger display without too much increase in actual footprint.

The new model measures 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm and it weighs 469g or 477g, depending on whether you opt for the Wi-Fi only model, or the Wi-Fi and LTE option. The same premium, slim metal build is present with the Apple logo on the rear, slightly raised rear camera lens in the top left-hand corner and the Touch ID home button beneath the display on the front.

There were reports the new iPad would ditch the home button and there were also reports of a bezel-free device, aside from the top of the display where the FaceTime camera sits but alas, not this time.

Like the iPad Pro 9.7, the iPad Pro 10.5 has a four-speaker setup and a Smart Connector on the rear for attaching the Smart Keyboard. The standard Lightning Connector is positioned at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack is present at the top.

The iPad Pro 10.5 comes in four colour options comprising space grey, silver, gold and rose gold. The iPad Pro 12.9 only comes in space grey, silver and gold.

10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 resolution, 264ppi

True Tone, anti-reflective coating, P3 wide colour gamut

Support for 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits brightness

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 features a 10.5-inch display, as you might expect from its name. The display is one of the biggest differentiating factors between the new model and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro it replaces, and not just because of the size increase and bezel reduction.

Like the smaller model, the iPad Pro 10.5 comes with an LED-backlit Retina display, though the resolution has increased slightly to 2224 x 1668 pixels in order to offer the same 264ppi pixel density as its predecessor. The company's True Tone technology is on board again, adapting the colour and intensity of the display to match your environment, and the P3 wide colour gamut is also present.

Apple claims the iPad Pro 10.5 has the most advanced display in the world though. It is claimed to be brighter at 600nits, less reflective and more responsive than the previous model, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, which means a smoother and more fluid experience from both your finger and the Apple Pencil.

12MP rear camera, 7MP front

4K video from rear, Full HD from front

OIS, Quad-LED True Tone flash, 5x digital zoom from rear

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 features the same rear and front cameras as the iPhone 7. This means you'll find a 12-megapixel rear snapper with an f/1.8 aperture, five times digital zoom, optical image stabilisation and a Quad-LED True Tone flash.

It is capable of recording up to 4K video at 30fps and you'll also get all the photo features found on the iPhone 7, including exposure control, auto HDR, body and face detection and Live Photos with stabilisation.

In terms of the front camera, there is a 7-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a Retina Flash. The front snapper is capable of 1080p video recording and it too offers auto HDR, exposure control, a timer mode and body and face detection. No matter what your thoughts are on tablet photography, the iPhone 7's cameras are excellent so the iPad Pro 10.5 will no doubt deliver in this department.

A10X Fusion processor, M10 motion coprocessor

64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options

Compatible with Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 features the A10X Fusion processor under its hood, as the rumours predicted, along with an embedded M10 motion coprocessor. The new chip is claimed to offer 30 per cent faster performance than the previous iPad Pro generation, as well as 40 per cent faster graphics and Apple says it will cope easily with tasks such as editing 4K video or rendering 3D images.

The battery capacity remains the same as its predecessors, with Apple claiming the new model will deliver up to 10 hours of life. The storage capacities have changed though, with the iPad Pro 10.5 available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB options, none of which offer microSD as is the case with all Apple devices.

As mentioned, the iPad Pro 10.5 comes with four-speaker audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Smart Connector on the rear. It is compatible with Apple Pencil, which has improved latency to 20ms thanks to the new display, and it is also compatible with a new Apple Smart Keyboard, designed specifically for the new size.

Will launch on iOS 10

iOS 11 due in September

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 will feature iOS 10 when it first launches, though it will get an update to iOS 11 when the new software build arrives this Autumn. It's expected to be released alongside the new iPhones in September.

Plenty of exciting functions and features have already been previewed by Apple during WWDC though so we already have an idea of what to expect when it arrives. The Apple Pencil will become more useful with iOS 11, with Instant Notes, Instant Markup, Inline Drawing and Searchable Handwriting all arriving.

There will also be a new Drag and Drop feature, allowing you to move text, photos or files from one app to another, and Apple has also redesigned the App Switcher to make changing apps quicker, requiring just a swipe.

Multi-tasking has also been redesigned with both apps staying active in Slide Over and Split View formats, a new Files app will bring all your documents and files together from your iPad to your iCloud and services like Dropbox, and there is an all-new Dock too for favourite and recently used apps and files.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 was announced on 5 June during WWDC 2017, alongside a spec-updated iPad Pad 12.9. Both are available to pre-order now from Apple. They will both ship on 14 June.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 starts at £619 and goes up to £1019, depending on the storage capacity and model you select.

The Apple iPad 12.9 starts at £769 and goes up to £1169 for the top storage and Wi-Fi and Cellular model.