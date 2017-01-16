11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen

pixelstalk.net 11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen

The humble smartphone might be able to do a million and one tasks allow you to do everything from call your mum to tweet your best friend, but drop it on the floor and it has the potential to become a shattered mess.

While we would recommend getting it fixed as soon as possible, from someone like iCracked.com, you can actually turn your misfortune into something rather cool while you wait by changing your phone's wallpaper to highlight your phone's new found damage.

Here are some examples we've found where phone users have done just that, turning a disaster into something we are even tempted to smash up our phone for ourselves.  

Enjoy! 

Bruce Lee can cover up any crack in your screen with a quick kick 

imgur.com/Bruce Lee kick cracked screen wallpaper

But wait, so can comic book heroes 

9gag.comSmashed screen punch cracked screen wallpaper

With super powers

twitter.comBall of energy cracked screen wallpaper

and bandanas 

twentytwowords.comCracked-Phone-Screens-2

Of course you can't beat Ken from Street Fighter

imgur.com/Ken smashing things up cracked screen wallpaper

Or Ryu 

imgur.com/lp1RylJ

But it's not just Street Fighter covering up your smashed up phones, Axel does too...

imgur.com/gbc8TFag

and if it's not video games, it's real people, like Iron Man

imgur.com/Iron Man power cracks screen

and Chuck Norris

imgur.com/Chuck Norris kicks screen cracked screen wallpaper

and Miley Cyrus 

binarybinarybinary.tumblr.comMiley Cyrus cracked phone screen

But in the end you'll probably want to get it fixed, and just Let it go...

youkaineko.tumblr.comFrozen cracked phone screen
