11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen

The humble smartphone might be able to do a million and one tasks allow you to do everything from call your mum to tweet your best friend, but drop it on the floor and it has the potential to become a shattered mess.
While we would recommend getting it fixed as soon as possible, from someone like iCracked.com, you can actually turn your misfortune into something rather cool while you wait by changing your phone's wallpaper to highlight your phone's new found damage.
Here are some examples we've found where phone users have done just that, turning a disaster into something we are even tempted to smash up our phone for ourselves.
Enjoy!
Bruce Lee can cover up any crack in your screen with a quick kick
But wait, so can comic book heroes
With super powers
and bandanas
Of course you can't beat Ken from Street Fighter
Or Ryu
But it's not just Street Fighter covering up your smashed up phones, Axel does too...
and if it's not video games, it's real people, like Iron Man
and Chuck Norris
and Miley Cyrus
But in the end you'll probably want to get it fixed, and just Let it go...
